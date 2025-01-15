LogicMonitor Ignites Partner Success with Revamped Program Built for Growth

The LogicMonitor Partner Program delivers AI-powered tools and resources that scale alongside the evolving tech landscape

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today unveiled its revitalized LogicMonitor Partner Program, enhanced to empower global partners to support their customers in harnessing AI and transforming data centers. Rooted in simplicity, trust, and innovation, the program underscores LogicMonitor's commitment to its channel ecosystem, which touches over 80% of its global business. The leading partner program in the observability space delivers streamlined processes, flexible incentives, and tiered benefits enabling partners to scale their impact and help their customers rapidly adopt AI while modernizing complex IT environments.

"LogicMonitor's partners are critical to driving AI adoption and data center transformation," said Will Corkery, Chief Revenue Officer, LogicMonitor. "With the LogicMonitor Partner Program, we're empowering our partners to be the strategic advisors their customers need, helping them navigate this rapidly evolving IT landscape. Whether you're a reseller, managed service provider (MSP), or global systems integrator (GSI), this program sets a new standard for collaboration and value creation."

Key benefits of the LogicMonitor Partner Program

The program helps partners grow faster, work smarter, and deliver exceptional value to their customers with:

A tier-based structure – Partners achieve tailored benefits at the Bronze, Silver, or Gold levels based on their performance, certifications, and business goals.

– Partners achieve tailored benefits at the Bronze, Silver, or Gold levels based on their performance, certifications, and business goals. Enhanced sales and marketing support – Including co-branded collateral, demand-generation campaigns, and proposal-based Market Development Funds (MDF) to accelerate go-to-market success.

– Including co-branded collateral, demand-generation campaigns, and proposal-based Market Development Funds (MDF) to accelerate go-to-market success. Flexible incentives – Competitive upfront discounts, referral fees, and deal protection ensuring strong, profitable margins.

– Competitive upfront discounts, referral fees, and deal protection ensuring strong, profitable margins. Comprehensive training and certifications – Access to LogicMonitor Partner Academy with technical enablement, sales training, and certifications to showcase expertise and unlock new opportunities.

– Access to LogicMonitor Partner Academy with technical enablement, sales training, and certifications to showcase expertise and unlock new opportunities. Dedicated partner resources – A redesigned partner portal offering deal registration, opportunity tracking, co-selling capabilities, and real-time access to key assets enabling partners to collaborate seamlessly with LogicMonitor and access critical tools to grow their business.

Empowering partnerships that drive success

Rooted in five core values, LogicMonitor's partner program ensures mutual success and translates into tangible benefits for partners:

Simplicity at every step – Streamlined onboarding, sales processes, and support make it easy to deliver value to customers.

– Streamlined onboarding, sales processes, and support make it easy to deliver value to customers. Shared success and revenue growth – Win-win partnerships with strong incentives and support to fuel growth.

– Win-win partnerships with strong incentives and support to fuel growth. Trust and transparency – A foundation of clear communication, reliability, and consistent support.

– A foundation of clear communication, reliability, and consistent support. Commitment to innovation – Partners gain access to cutting-edge observability solutions to meet evolving market needs.

– Partners gain access to cutting-edge observability solutions to meet evolving market needs. Strategic collaboration - The combination of LogicMonitor's solutions with partners' expertise ensure tailored solutions and exceptional support for every customer need.

"Through LogicMonitor's partner program, we've gained access to exceptional resources and support that empower us to drive growth and deliver cutting-edge observability solutions to our customers," said Jared Crowley, Sr. Director ‑ Security & Software Partners, SHI. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to help businesses achieve deeper insights and greater operational efficiency in an era where visibility and performance are critical."

Partners interested in learning more or joining, please visit LogicMonitor's Partner Program page .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. A Visionary on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability, LogicMonitor provides IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

