LogiCore Corporation Awarded GSA OASIS+ Plus Small Business Logistics IDIQ Contract!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogiCore Corporation, a leader in Army Logistics, announces its award of the GSA OASIS Plus Small Business Logistics IDIQ Contract from the General Services Administration (GSA). This contract positions LogiCore to compete at the forefront of government contracting and provide a single solution for complex requirements.

The GSA OASIS+ contract is a global vehicle, enabling performance in both CONUS and OCONUS locations. It encompasses a wide range of comprehensive logistics solutions that are applicable worldwide, ensuring the movement of supplies, equipment, or personnel through various transportation means. This global reach is integral to the contract, providing the flexibility to support logistics operations anywhere on the globe. The OASIS+ Small Business Logistics IDIQ Contract is designed to support multiple technical disciplines and mission spaces, both commercial and non-commercial acquisition, and all contract types, including hybrids and cost-reimbursement, at the task order level. It also allows for ancillary support components, or other direct costs (ODCs), and performance in both CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Miranda Bouldin, President and CEO of LogiCore, expressed her excitement for the contract, stating, "Winning the OASIS+ contract is a strategic milestone for LogiCore. It not only allows us to compete in the government contracting space but also affirms our capability to meet and exceed the global and multifaceted needs of our clients.

We are immensely grateful to our dedicated team and our valued customers for their unwavering support and trust in us. This achievement is not just a testament to our capabilities but also a reflection of the collective effort and commitment of everyone involved. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey and for contributing to our success."

For more information about LogiCore Corporation and its Logistics services, please visit www.logicorehsv.com .

About LogiCore Corporation

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, LogiCore Corporation specializes in delivering innovative logistics and engineering services to clients in various sectors, including Defense, Aerospace, and Intelligence.

For the full details of the GSA OASIS Plus Small Business Logistics IDIQ Contract, please refer to the GSA Press Release, July 31, 2024.

SOURCE LogiCore Corporation