Logicpath Announces New Milestone Version of Award-Winning Cash Inventory Management Software, C3 Financial

The logicpath team has been hard at work building the latest application release of C3 Financial. The most recent update has been developed with a focus on the users' experience and their requirements for increased visibility into the movement of currency across their entire enterprise. New features include an improved user interface, standing orders for ATMs, cash point suggested fills, descriptive guidance, and updated reporting tools. These new updates will enable financial institutions to have better visibility and control over their cash supply chain while improving overall operational efficiency and resilience.

"After listening to our clients and culminating their feedback, our team has updated the underlying frameworks used in the C3 Financial application to support more efficient and expedient release cycles that can adapt to a financial institution's ever-evolving business needs," said David Austin, Vice President of Operations.

"C3 Financial Version 4 increases a financial institution's visibility and makes managing the cash supply chain easier and more effective than ever before," said Kelly MacConnell, Vice President of Client Services and Business Development. "We are thrilled to release this updated version to the market this year."

About logicpath

Atlanta-based logicpath provides innovative software solutions and analytics to financial institutions and is trusted by thousands of clients across the United States and Canada. C3 Financial, Logicpath's SaaS cash forecasting and inventory management software focuses on optimizing the cash supply chain by increasing efficiency, reducing expenses and centralizing visibility of the cash network. For more information, visit https://www.logicpath.com/.

