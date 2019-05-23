Logicpath Promotes David Austin to Senior Vice President of Operations

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicpath, a leading provider of fintech software solutions and analytics to financial institutions, today announced that David Austin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations.

"David has proven himself to be an integral part of logicpath's growth strategy," said Douglas Ceto, CEO and President of logicpath. I am extremely pleased to elevate David to a position where he can make an even greater impact on our organization and the company's business and strategic plans."

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Austin is responsible for overseeing the client experience, implementation and development teams. An important aspect in his new role is product and software development management as the firm expands into additional verticals and enhances their current software offerings. Austin will continue to lead the client experience team in delivering best practices to help clients achieve their operational and profitability goals.

Austin brings nearly two decades of financial industry experience to the logicpath team. In his previous role as Vice President of Client Experience, Austin spearheaded the clients' journey from implementation through training, to ongoing support and reviews. During his tenure he implemented corporate strategy and managed operational business initiatives for the firm. Austin previously served as the Vice President of Business Development with logicpath, and worked as a Consultant for logicpath's sister company, Ceto and Associates.

"I'm proud to be part of the logicpath team," said Austin. "Our shared values and focus on bringing new innovative solutions to banks and credit unions while helping them achieve their revenue and growth goals will continue to drive our business forward and into other verticals."

Atlanta-based logicpath provides innovative software solutions and analytics to financial institutions, and is trusted by thousands of clients across the United States and Canada. Logicpath developed C3 Financial, a SaaS cash forecasting and management software, and Deposit Reclassification, a program designed to eliminate reserve balances. With the client's success and profitability in mind, logicpath's solutions improve earnings, efficiency, risk management and operations. For more information call 1.877.495.0687 or visit www.logicpath.com.

SOURCE logicpath

Related Links

http://www.logicpath.com

