Logicpath Promotes Ken Lai to Senior Developer

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicpath, a leading provider of fintech software solutions and analytics to financial institutions, today announced that Ken Lai has been promoted to Senior Developer. In his new role, Lai determines the technical requirements and functionality required to deliver an exceptional client experience. Additionally, Lai oversees implementation of best practices in application design, coding, and debugging while continuing to collaborate with other developers on the team.

"Ken has been a driving force behind logicpath's development initiatives that contribute to the firm's expansion into new industries while greatly enhancing existing solutions," said Douglas Ceto, CEO and President of logicpath. "Our clients love Ken because he has the ability to digest their business objectives and translate them into functional code that passes the rigors of testing in a short development cycle. Lai will continue to be an integral part of the company as he collaborates with the other developers to build and enhance logicpath's software solutions. I am excited to see Ken continue to grow with the company."

In his past year at logicpath, Lai was vital in the development of the software that lead the company to develop strategic partnerships in additional verticals. Lai took on additional responsibilities and overcame development challenges to build a software solution that met the needs of new client demographics.

"I am thankful to the entire leadership team for this promotion," said Lai. "I'm excited to be a part of an innovative company that allows me to utilize my skillset and challenges me with opportunities to grow every day."

Atlanta-based logicpath provides innovative software solutions and analytics to financial institutions, and is trusted by thousands of clients across the United States and Canada. Logicpath developed C3 Financial, a SaaS cash forecasting and management software, and Deposit Reclassification, a program designed to eliminate reserve balances. With the client's success and profitability in mind, logicpath's solutions improve earnings, efficiency, risk management and operations. For more information call 1.877.495.0687 or visit www.logicpath.com.

