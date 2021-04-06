Logicpath to Present with Loomis US at the Financial Managers Society's 2021 FORUM Annual Conference

ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicpath™, a leader in fintech software and analytics, announced today that its VP of Client Services and Business Development, Kelly MacConnell will be presenting virtually alongside Loomis US's SVP of National Financial Business Development, Robert Lynch at the Financial Managers Society's 2021 FORUM Annual Conference.

The FMS Forum has invited logicpath and Loomis US to co-present on June 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET on the topic of mastering an efficient cash supply chain and to discuss how today's fastest growing financial institutions achieve resilience through cash inventory optimization.

"Banks and credit unions have some of the most complex supply chains in existence today, and when its dissected down to the granular level, the cash supply chain has many moving parts," said MacConnell. "Our goal is to simplify all of this by sharing the best practices we've learned over the last 13 years."

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to speak alongside logicpath at the FMS FORUM," said Lynch. "With our deep expertise in cash logistics, attendees can expect to walk away with a solid end-to-end perspective on achieving efficiency in their cash operations process across their entire network."

The 2021 FMS FORUM is a two and a half day hybrid event taking place in both Washington D.C. and online. The FMS conference is filled with education and networking sessions for financial professionals in the areas of finance, accounting, risk management/internal audit and strategic issues.

For more information about the 2021 FMS Forum, click here.

About logicpath

Atlanta-based logicpath provides innovative software solutions and analytics to financial institutions and is trusted by thousands of clients across the United States and Canada. C3 Financial, Logicpath's SaaS cash forecasting and inventory management software focuses on optimizing the cash supply chain by increasing efficiency, reducing expenses and centralizing visibility of the cash network. For more information, visit https://www.logicpath.com/

About Loomis US

As a leader in cash distribution across the United States – with nearly 200 branch locations, 9,000+ employees, 3,000+ vehicles, and over 34,000 SafePoint locations serviced—we are proud to provide cash-handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide. For more information, visit loomis.us.

