LOGICSOURCE TO HELP REDUCE NON-CLINICAL EXPENDITURES

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, is pleased to announce a collaboration to enhance supply chain and non-clinical spend management with Stanford Medicine.

As hospitals nationwide face funding cuts, policy changes, and supply chain disruptions, healthcare executives need mitigation strategies. LogicSource is working with Stanford Medicine to identify and capitalize on previously unharvested areas for savings, using cross-industry spend data and category expertise to recoup funds.

"Supply chain is a critical, yet often overlooked, function of healthcare delivery. At Stanford Medicine, we pride ourselves on being leaders and innovators, finding new ways to solve problems, boost efficiency, and improve outcomes," said Amanda Chawla, chief supply chain officer and post-acute care officer at Stanford Health Care. "Collaborative efforts like this help us to reduce non-clinical expenses and invest further in scientific and clinical advancements."

LogicSource is changing the way health systems approach procurement. The supply chain leader incorporates best practices from outside industries to help healthcare buy better, renegotiate contracts, minimize risk, and improve operational efficiency for non-clinical goods and services.

"LogicSource's footprint in healthcare has grown significantly this year," said Matt Gattuso, managing partner of the healthcare and life sciences practice at LogicSource. "As healthcare providers face tighter budgets and policy shifts, we're focused on helping them recover savings that can be directed toward their core mission. Our team is eager to support Stanford Medicine's efforts to maximize value and invest in innovation."

This collaboration comes as LogicSource celebrates its single-year new business record. Additionally, the firm has earned multiple recognitions from Modern Healthcare, Inc., Financial Times, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Boston Globe, Statista, Everest Group, and Spend Matters.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

Contact:

Erica Olenski

[email protected]

678-504-6786

SOURCE LogicSource