Logie Announces Strategic Partnership with TikTok for Social Commerce

"Quadruple Benefit for TikTok, Logie, Creators and Shoppers"

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logie.ai, a cutting-edge startup using AI and data science to automate brand-influencer partnerships, has been appointed an official TikTok Shops Creator Agency Partner. TikTok - the short video platform - is now a dominant force in the US social media and content space. With the platform's rapidly expanding user base with over 150 million monthly active users in the U.S., brands and creators are increasingly choosing the platform to engage with audiences creatively and interactively. Logie's partnership with TikTok will equip its brands and influencers with the tools they need to drive social commerce success.

US social commerce sales will surpass $100 billion by 2025. TikTok is one of the key social giants that are helping move the needle, thanks to rising adoption from Gen Zs and spending from existing users. The short video giant is now the official new home of viral marketing campaigns. Hashtag challenges like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt exemplify the platform's power to turn product discovery into instant purchasing decisions. As millions of brands set up a TikTok presence to connect with potential customers, more and more influencers get an opportunity to create demand and make a living off the platform.

This latest milestone is not a first for Logie. Last year, the social commerce frontrunner was selected as an Amazon Ads Verified Partner and a member of Nvidia Inception Accelerator for Startups. Logie has also showcased its breakthrough AI-driven influencer marketing technology at national conferences, including the National Retail Federation's Retail Big Show at the Javits Center.

"This strategic collaboration will provide our social-commerce influencers and brands with unparalleled tools and resources to thrive within the TikTok Shops environment. Our team can push further with TikTok platform functions, open capabilities, seller-service tools, and creator management tools. Already, Logie has started onboarding dozens of in-house creators to the program. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of TikTok Shops to our community and later open up to non-Logie influencers," said Tanya Breus, Logie's business development executive.

About Logie.ai

Logie connects e-commerce brands with perfect influencer matches through innovative technology and data science, maximizing marketing ROI. Creators, meanwhile, gain access to ideal brand partnerships and AI-powered tools to excel.

