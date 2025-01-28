Logik.ai Announces Third Straight Year of Triple-Digit Growth and Expansion of Industry-First AI Capabilities

Leader in AI-powered CPQ reports more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the third consecutive year, unveils new AI-powered innovations, and expands enterprise customer base

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logik.ai, formerly Logik.io, the pioneer in AI-powered composable Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions, today announced unprecedented growth and continued breakthrough innovation of its revolutionary and proprietary Logik AI capabilities. The company has achieved over 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the third consecutive year, underlining the increasing demand for an AI-powered, modern, intelligent CPQ platform that simplifies complex sales processes across all channels.

As part of the continued commitment and leadership in AI innovation, the company will update its name to Logik.ai.

Built to solve real CPQ and sales challenges, Logik AI has streamlined the quoting and configuration process for a growing number of Fortune 1000 companies in the past year, setting a new standard in the CPQ industry. This significant adoption has led to increased AI investments, cementing the organization's position as the market leader in CPQ for enterprise and for all businesses selling complex products across channels.

"Our continued growth and the breakthroughs we've made with Logik AI demonstrate our commitment to revolutionizing how businesses handle complex transactions," said Christopher Shutts, CEO of Logik.ai. "We put useful, focused AI to work for sales professionals and administrators to increase productivity in every aspect of their day-to-day workflows. For Logik AI, it's about enabling sales reps to cover a higher volume of opportunities and create more profitable deals using our advanced AI technology. We're not just keeping pace with the market; we're defining its future by providing solutions that truly simplify selling and quoting across every channel, regardless of product or sales motion complexity."

Key highlights of Logik.ai's recent momentum include:

Logik AI Innovation: The adoption of AI capabilities embedded throughout the Logik.ai platform has unlocked hours of productivity for users and administrators across use cases: Conversational Quoting Assistant: A new capability of Logik AI, the Logik AI Assistant enables automated quote generation through voice or chat, allowing users to simply dictate their needs, and automatically get a populated quote or transaction, saving users hours of time. AI-Guided Configurations: Logik.ai has made enhancements and seen significant adoption of AI-guided selling capabilities including intelligent product recommendations, optimized product selections, optimized pricing, and upsell and cross-sell recommendations. AI- Powered Rule Creation: Launched almost a year ago as a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind innovation for CPQ solutions, Logik.ai customers and partners have now used AI-Powered Rule Creation over 10,000 times, helping admins gain hours of productivity. Quoting Agent for ServiceNow's NOW Assist: In beta, Logik.ai's agent in ServiceNow embeds conversational quoting and configuration capabilities natively into NOW Assist, enhancing user efficiency and experience for sellers. This capability will go live this year. Quoting Agent for Salesforce's Agentforce: This agent provides Salesforce users with real-time, AI-driven quoting assistance, seamlessly integrated within Agentforce. This capability will go live later this month.

Logik.ai is also introducing enhanced capabilities for advanced omnichannel subscription management designed to streamline complex renewal and amendment workflows, including self-service subscription processes, enabling businesses to efficiently manage evolving customer needs with ease.





This includes the addition and expansion of several high-profile Fortune 1000 customers in the past year.





In the past year Logik.ai has expanded strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Shopify, Adobe, and BigCommerce to reinforce their position as a crucial component of modern sales and commerce ecosystems, enabling businesses to drive more revenue with a connected and flexible commerce stack.

The rapid adoption of Logik.ai'underscores the growing obsolescence of legacy, monolithic CPQ systems. Businesses across industries are turning to Logik.ai for its ability to handle highly complex product configurations, manage intricate deal structures, and provide a unified approach to transactions across all selling channels.

As businesses continue to seek ways to streamline their sales operations and enhance customer experiences, Logik.ai's growth and innovation in the CPQ space position it at the forefront of this transformation. The company's commitment to continuous innovation and its proprietary AI-powered use cases ensure that it will continue to meet the evolving needs of enterprise-level transaction management.

For more information about Logik.ai's growth and AI-driven CPQ capabilities, visit logik.ai

About Logik.ai

Logik.ai is an end-to-end omnichannel CPQ platform designed to drive sales performance and enable optimized customer experiences for any business selling complex products or services. Embedded with first-to-market AI innovation, Logik.ai is an API-first, fully composable solution that combines dynamic product discovery, a proprietary configuration and solving engine, centralized transaction management, customized pricing logic, and flexible customer agreements. Founded in 2021 by CPQ industry veterans and backed by Emergence Capital, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, High Alpha, and Permanent Capital Logik.ai is redefining how businesses can maximize revenue through CPQ and digital commerce. For more information, please visit www.logik.ai .

