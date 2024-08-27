Logik.io Launches Transaction Manager, Introducing a New Era for the CPQ Technology Category

Transaction Manager enables businesses to centrally manage, automate, and sync every transaction from any channel to drive consistent omnichannel experiences. Augmenting the company's category-leading advanced configuration engine, Transaction Manager rounds out Logik.io's modular CPQ offering by automating transaction stages, pricing, discounting, included products and services, quantities, and other selling details.

"It's time for a fresh take on CPQ. People on both sides of the transaction process expect sales experiences to be personalized, omnichannel, and frictionless, but have been let down by legacy technologies that cause delays, impede extensibility, and create duplicative work. Logik.io's Transaction Manager takes what our customers already love about our advanced configuration and guided selling capabilities and expands that into a full-fledged modular CPQ solution that can handle thousands of quote lines with millisecond performance."

Christopher Shutts

Co-Founder & CEO

Logik.io

Transaction Manager is powered by Logik.io's Advanced Logic Engine to handle quoting, pricing management, deal management, approval management, and compliance management across sales, dealers and resellers, and eCommerce.

Logik.io's Transaction Manager increases efficiency across admin, operations, and sales teams by centralizing and supercharging CPQ. Transaction Manager is designed to deliver several benefits not possible with legacy CPQ solutions, including:

Ease of maintenance

CPQ and sales admins can leverage the point-and-click Logik.io user interface to centrally create and maintain transaction rules, actions, products, and permissions for every quote, cart, and order.

Consistency in quoting and pricing

Pricing and product offerings are dynamic regardless of the selling channel or sales representative. Decision-makers are able to create uniformity and standards for quoting and pricing.

Omnichannel transaction flows

Companies can use Transaction Manager to eliminate silos and extend to any selling channel. Users can manage every transaction in one place, and achieve consistent operations across channels.

"CPQ solutions are critical for sales teams to handle the challenges of configuring, pricing, and quoting complex products and services. Transaction Manager is a natural innovation by Logik.io, who is leading the way to advance CPQ with a composable, AI-supported engine that is simple to use, powerful enough to handle any level of complexity, and extensible for any channel. Zaelab is excited to help our mutual clients take advantage of these new capabilities."

Evan Klein

CEO

Zaelab

Transaction Manager leverages Logik.io's Cosmo AI capabilities, including the newly released Cosmo Converse. Cosmo Converse provides a conversational interface for users to instantly generate summaries of complex transactions, facilitating faster and easier communication between sellers, deal teams, and customers.

The new Transaction Manager augments Logik.io's industry-leading product configuration capabilities, powered by the company's AI-enabled advanced logic engine, which can process thousands of rules instantly for B2C-level performance and experiences.

About Logik.io

Logik.io simplifies complex omnichannel transaction processes with the industry's first and only composable AI-powered CPQ solution. Logik.io combines a unified advanced product configuration, discovery, and recommendation engine with a centralized transaction management hub to provide high-performance customer-centric experiences that sellers, admins, and customers need and expect. Founded in 2021 by the visionaries who created the configure-price-quote category and backed by Emergence Capital, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, and High Alpha, Logik.io is the company redefining how companies maximize revenue through CPQ and digital commerce. For more information, please visit www.logik.io .

