Logile Announces New Center of Excellence to Deliver Continuous Product Quality and Customer Support

"We are excited to open our new Center of Excellence, which will play a critical role in reinforcing Logile's true mission: helping our customers achieve operational excellence with exceptional solutions that perform," said Purna Mishra, Logile founder and CEO. "We will never lose our customer focus. This critical investment in expanded quality assurance and support will streamline and ensure our ability to continue our tradition as a dedicated partner for life—both in supporting our extended solution portfolio and our valued customers throughout their journey."

Based in the United States, Logile is a global organization with teams in Mexico, China, India (Pune), the United Kingdom and across Europe. The company supports its retail customers worldwide. In conjunction with the opening of the new Center of Excellence, Logile will expand its quality assurance and help desk specialist teams and introduce new training and process initiatives.

Logile has been ranked as a Top 20 Retail Software Vendor by RIS News' Software LeaderBoard for three consecutive years. With its history of customer satisfaction and growth through customer recommendations and referrals, expanding its product and customer support resources with a formalized program and presence is an important step to ensure that Logile continues to deliver the product innovation, support and ROI that its customers have come to rely on into the future.

About Logile

Logile, Inc. is the premier retail store operations solution provider, forging industry-leading technology innovation and best-practice expertise for in-store planning, execution and workforce management. We live WFM and store ops, but we exist for our customers' success. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and retail industrial engineering help you accelerate ROI and achieve operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees.

Retailers worldwide rely on Logile's intelligent, fully mobile solutions to boost profitability and competitive edge by delivering the best service at the optimal cost. From labor standards development and modeling, to forecasting, storewide scheduling, and time and attendance, to task management, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations. Logile.com.

