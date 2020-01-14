Logile Debuts Next-Gen Food Safety Solution Showcasing the Power of Solution-Driven Guidance at NRF 2020 Vision

The all-mobile solution delivers the functionality, tracking and transparency retailers need to navigate food safety with confidence and ease—all from a single solution. The solution automates and streamlines documentation, communication, task management, paperless logs, checks and alerts.

Ultimately, retailers are able to properly handle, prepare and store food; systematically implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) programs; and prevent foodborne illness.

Logile worked with retailers to address important food safety components, including food temperature monitoring and audit practices, to deliver an extensive solution for food safety program implementation. The full Logile Food Safety solution has been beta deployed to a large regional supermarket chain of approximately 100 stores with significant food offerings and industry-leading food safety practices.

Logile Food Safety brings solution-driven guidance and automated support for the following components of an effective food safety program:

Food safety culture: Associate training and hygiene, clear standards, food safety awareness.

Associate training and hygiene, clear standards, food safety awareness. Food production: Cooking and chilling, critical control points, product quality and consistency.

Cooking and chilling, critical control points, product quality and consistency. Food handling on the sales floor: Hot holding, cold holding, critical control points.

Hot holding, cold holding, critical control points. Sanitation and cleaning: Work areas, coolers and cases, production equipment.

The solution automates retail food safety practices and integrates them into department operations. Food safety experts are freed up to focus on program management and addressing stores with greater needs and risks.

Logile Food Safety builds the tasks and processes retail teams use to implement food safety, cleaning and sanitation practices in their operational routines. With the data captured from system interaction, it provides near real-time program oversight and management.

The solution scorecards performance for each store and department, provides visibility into compliance of stores following tasks and routines, and presents critical control point details. Dashboard visibility into KPIs and summarized performance data help manage effective program compliance and targeting resources where they are most needed.

Top benefits:

Improved food safety performance

Real-time mobile capabilities make food safety easier to implement, monitor and manage

Increased compliance and reduced exposure to risk due to fines, food safety incidents, unwanted publicity

Sales improvement and shrink reduction associated with greater quality consistency

Increased customer confidence

"With prepared food offerings becoming an increasingly important yet complex part of differentiation, retailers absolutely must master safe food handling for consistent quality and minimized risk," said Dan Bursik, Logile's vice president of product management. "We are excited to deliver a comprehensive food safety solution that will uniquely help them achieve that objective." ­­­­­

