Login Enterprise Introduces New Features to Accelerate Root Cause Analysis and Improve End-User Experience for VDI and DaaS.

Login VSI Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the industry-leading software provider of 360° proactive visibility for virtual workspaces, has released innovative enhancements to its flagship product, Login Enterprise. The new features are designed to optimize virtualized workspaces and improve end-user experience.

"The release of these features underscores our commitment to providing tools to optimize VDI and DaaS environments," said John Vigeant, CEO of Login VSI. "With enhanced visibility into system performance, our customers achieve the optimal balance between user experience and cost."

Login Enterprise enhances root cause analysis by pinpointing performance pitfalls using individual EUX metrics. These metrics monitor processing power, application responsiveness, and workspace lag. With real-time context and event-centric data, IT teams benefit from rapid issue resolution within highly complex infrastructures.

In this current economic climate, controlling expenses is a top priority for organizations. Using steady-state and baseline features, IT administrators can better balance user experience and system costs. Login VSI also introduced a new performance view of the operations dashboard, which delivers a comprehensive understanding of VDI and DaaS health through cost, capacity, and performance metrics.

"VDI and DaaS environments are complex, and communicating their performance and cost to various departments can be challenging. Our new dashboard feature presents the system's health digestibly with numbers and visuals that tell a story, empowering teams to maximize their IT investments and deliver exceptional experiences," said Vigeant.

About Login VSI

Login VSI helps organizations proactively manage the performance, cost, and capacity of their virtual desktops and applications wherever they reside – traditional, hybrid, or in the cloud. Our Login Enterprise platform is 100% agentless and can be used in all major VDI and DaaS environments, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). With 360° proactive visibility, IT teams can plan and maintain successful digital workplaces with less cost, fewer disruptions, and less risk. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

