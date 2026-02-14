Login Now & Claim Rewards! HTX Unveils 3,000,000 USDT Mega Airdrop

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year approaches, HTX is proud to announce the launch of its flagship festive event: the Mega Spring Festival Airdrops. To usher in the Year of the Horse with prosperity and fortune, HTX has committed a massive 3,000,000 USDT prize pool for its global community. Running from February 15, 03:00 (UTC) to March 3, 03:00 (UTC), this comprehensive campaign marks the year's first major digital asset celebration, featuring daily login rewards, community engagement challenges, "trade & draw" mechanics, and social sharing incentives.

Log in to Claim Your Share of 2,600,000 USDT in Airdrops

During the event, users can claim daily airdrops simply by logging into the HTX App at 03:00 (UTC) and visiting any Spot, Margin, or Futures trading page. Each airdrop contains a randomized selection of rewards, including popular cryptocurrencies, Trading Fee Rebate Vouchers, Futures Trial Bonuses, 0% Margin Interest Vouchers, and APY Booster Coupons. Individual participants can win up to 2,026 USDT!

By removing entry barriers and offering diverse rewards, HTX strives to deliver a seamless "Instant Login Rewards" experience, ensuring that every member of our global community can enjoy effortless participation and immediate rewards.

HTX Community Interaction: 300,000 USDT Giveaway Frenzy

The campaign also introduces the "Ride the Golden Trend" feature, allowing users to earn airdrops directly through the app homepage and comment sections. By exploring the K-line comment sections for designated tokens, users can claim valuable surprise gifts daily at 03:00 (UTC).

HTX has partnered with seven distinguished Diamond Partners— SUN , JST , NFT , BTT , WIN , TRX , and STEEM —to present an exclusive, cross-project "Surprise Gifts" mega drop. Users who engage with the K-line comments for these seven tokens will have the opportunity to claim exclusive rewards on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, those who comment daily on relevant posts within the HTX community section will unlock a special, large-scale airdrop during the Lantern Festival.

Complete Tasks for a Chance to Win Big in the 50,000 USDT Lucky Draw

HTX is boosting the festive spirit with a high-stakes lucky draw. By completing simple trades or interactive tasks, users can compete for a 50,000 USDT total prize pool, with a grand prize of 18,888 USDT.

Boost Your Odds: Trading designated tokens (SUN, JST, NFT, BTT, WIN, TRX, and STEEM) in Spot or Futures markets will count for triple (3x) the trading volume toward task calculations, significantly increasing your chances of winning.

Visit the event page>>

Send Crypto Gifts to Friends and Share 50,000 USDT

The Lunar New Year is a season for sharing. During this event, users whosend an HTX Crypto Gift of 10 USDT or more to friends will earn a cash reward of up to 20 USDT once the gift is claimed. This 50,000 USDT prize pool is available on a first-come, first-served basis. This "Share Crypto Gifts & Get Reimbursed" model is designed to foster a cycle of prosperity and luck among friends and family.

Send Crypto Gifts>>

Compliance, Transparency, and Fairness

To ensure a level playing field, HTX is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and equity. The platform strictly monitors for irregular activities to ensure a secure environment.

Limit: Each device is limited to one airdrop claim per day.

Each device is limited to one airdrop claim per day. Distribution: All rewards will be credited to the winner's "My Rewards" section or "Assets" in accordance with the event rules.

HTX remains committed to its user-centric philosophy, continuously expanding its asset ecosystem and creative reward systems. This Mega Spring Festival Airdrop is a sincere expression of gratitude for the continued loyalty of our users. As we embark on a new journey of wealth in the 2026 Year of the Horse, HTX ensures that every login is a step toward a prosperous future.

The luck begins here—let the rewards keep rolling in!

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX