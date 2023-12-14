Login VSI Adds Industry Veteran Al Monserrat to Board of Directors

Seasoned enterprise technology executive joins Login VSI, strengthening leadership team and positioning the company for high growth.

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the leader in automated performance and scalability testing for EUC workspaces and applications, welcomed Alvaro (Al) Monserrat to its board of directors today.

"Al's history of success in EUC and deep understanding of our customers and markets undoubtedly strengthens our leadership team," said John Vigeant, CEO of Login VSI. "His unique experience across all aspects of EUC and building enterprise-scale organizations will accelerate Login VSI's long-term strategy and market adoption—fueling revenue growth and expansion."

Monserrat's career spans over 25 years across large enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures within software, cloud, mobility, security, and business strategy. Monserrat's career includes leadership roles at Nuance, where he was President of the Imaging division; RES Software, where he was CEO; and Citrix, as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Services, where he led all commercial functions, growing Citrix's revenue to $3B in 2014.  

Most recently, Monserrat has served on company boards of high-growth companies like HYCU (acquired by Bain Ventures) and Momentum Consulting (acquired by CGI). Monserrat is currently Chair of Matrix42, a leading provider in the enterprise IT Service Management Market, Chair of Itopia, an innovator in cloud automation and orchestration, and a Seacoast Bank board member.

"We are entering a rapid innovation phase for EUC, and Login VSI is on a trajectory to capture a substantial portion of this market that is expected to grow to over $50B in the next ten years," said Al. "I am excited to join Login VSI's Board of Directors."

About Login VSI
Login VSI is a leader in automated performance and scalability testing and a trusted strategic partner for enterprises and vendors delivering EUC workspaces and applications. Our flagship platform, Login Enterprise, delivers unparalleled insights through automation on performance, scalability, and application experiences across VDI and DaaS, Cloud PCs, published applications, desktops, and laptops. Pre-production and production visibility empower our customers to make informed decisions, guiding them on what and how to deploy EUC services effectively and achieve optimal performance. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

