Login VSI Appoints Ron Oglesby as Senior Vice President for Customer Services and Solutions

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the industry-leading software provider of 360° proactive visibility for virtual workspaces, is pleased to announce Ron Oglesby as the SVP for Customer Services and Solutions. Oglesby brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in driving customer success and delivering innovative solutions.

As SVP for Customer Services and Solutions, Oglesby will oversee Login VSI's customer service strategy, technical support, and professional services. With his deep understanding of customer needs and the EUC industry, he will be pivotal in providing quality customer experiences and driving improvement.

Oglesby joins Login VSI from VMWare, where he served as Director / Staff Architect EUC CTO Office and held the position of Director of Advanced Technology at Citrix. With over two decades of experience, Oglesby has driven business growth through customer-centric strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Oglesby to Login VSI," said John Vigeant, CEO of Login VSI. "His expertise will be invaluable in delivering next-level support and solutions to our customers."

Technology options and costs make today's virtual desktop landscape complex. Organizations are navigating cloud migration, GPU-intensive applications, and new vendor entrants, which challenges decision-making. Login VSI offers unparalleled visibility for IT teams to support informed choices and effective management of EUC investments.

"Login VSI has an outstanding track record, a strong presence in the EUC space, and, most importantly, a talented team," said Ron Oglesby. "I'm excited to join the company, shape our product and service offerings, and directly solve today's EUC challenges. No one is positioned to do this better than Login VSI."

About Login VSI

Login VSI helps organizations proactively manage the performance, cost, and capacity of their virtual desktops and applications wherever they reside – traditional, hybrid, or in the cloud. Our Login Enterprise platform is 100% agentless and can be used in all significant VDI and DaaS environments, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). With 360° proactive visibility, IT teams can plan and maintain successful digital workplaces with less cost, fewer disruptions, and less risk. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

