LOGIQ Log Insights: The Only S3 Powered Log Aggregation, and Analysis Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIQ today launched LOGIQ Log Insights, a paradigm shift in fast, scalable log aggregation and analysis. LOGIQ Log Insights is now generally available in the AWS Marketplace with 1-Click CloudFormation deployment for all regions including AWS GovCloud regions.

LOGIQ Dashboard

LOGIQ is the creator of the LOGIQ platform, a converged data analysis software that brings ingest, indexing, search, SQL, and streaming capabilities backed by any S3 compatible object-store. LOGIQ Log Insights is built on this converged architecture bringing scalability and simplicity to your IT operations analytics projects. The converged architecture enables rapid integration with AI platforms for gaining valuable business insights from your data.

"The AWS S3 interface has evolved into an industry standard and provides a robust data management interface. Unlike traditional file system interfaces, it provides a means to control data through a rich API set. LOGIQ cleanly separates compute from storage by integrating against the S3 API's and brings infinite storage scale. Customers can solve operational challenges by eliminating storage management and using a bucket instead: 10G, 100G, 1TB, 10TB; it's no different," says Ranjan Parthasarathy, CEO of LOGIQ.

LOGIQ's key innovation includes transcoding ingested data into an open format and organizing it in an S3 compatible object store in an efficient and optimized manner to enable massive analytics processing. All the ingested data is processed and stored in the customers' S3 compatible bucket. The customer owns the data, thus improving the privacy and security of the data.

"Our customers will be delighted that we support industry-standards thus eliminating the need for costly migration and facilitating seamless on-boarding. Ingest data from VMs, containers, serverless applications and Kubernetes environments using industry-standard agents and protocols: Rsyslog, Syslog, Syslog-ng, Logstash, Fluentd, Fluent-bit, ECS and Docker logging drivers. LOGIQ Log Insights is available on any cloud; public or private. It is packaged to run on VMs, Docker and Kubernetes runtime."

