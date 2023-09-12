LogiSense Launches Revolutionary Realtime AI Learning (RAIL) Platform

News provided by

LogiSense Corporation

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Introducing LogiSense's groundbreaking AI technology set to transform businesses by maximizing data-driven intelligence via usage-telemetry training for AI

LogiSense, a leading provider of usage-based monetization solutions for enterprises has announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI-enabling technology, RAIL (Realtime AI Learning). RAIL is designed to process real-time product and customer usage data to derive actionable insights, which empower businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions with their AI platforms

RAIL delivers a powerful tool for organizations to obtain a greater understanding of their real-time customer and product interactions. The RAIL technology transforms and delivers massive volumes of usage data, leveraging it to extract valuable insights that drive growth, efficiency, and innovation. This unprecedented data processing capability allows organizations to improve their product and service offerings, by educating generative large language model AI platforms on the specifics of their company's product and user interactions

"AN AI IS ONLY AS GOOD AS ITS TRAINING DATA. WE'RE INCREDIBLY PROUD TO LAUNCH LOGISENSE RAIL, AS IT MARKS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE IN AI TRAINING DEVELOPMENT. OUR MISSION AT LOGISENSE HAS ALWAYS BEEN TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS UNLOCK THEIR BUSINESS'S FULL POTENTIAL THROUGH USAGE-BASED MONETIZATION, AND THE INTRODUCTION OF RAIL BRINGS US EVEN CLOSER TO THIS GOAL. WITH RAIL, BUSINESSES CAN HARNESS THE TRUE POWER OF AI AND MAKE IT RELEVANT TO THE SPECIFICS OF THEIR BUSINESS." SAID ADAM HOWATSON, CEO OF LOGISENSE

Recognizing that an AI model is only as good as the data you input, the brilliance of RAIL lies in its proficiency in assimilating company-specific and product-specific data. This vital information becomes the foundation for forging transformative insights that directly shape the strategic course of a company. Through LogiSense RAIL, companies gain the ability to connect the dots within their usage telemetry, leading to smarter decisions, growth, and efficiency.

Make your AI smarter with LogiSense RAIL. To learn more about LogiSense's RAIL and discover how your business can benefit from this revolutionary AI training technology, visit: www.logisense.com/ai

About LogiSense

LogiSense is a global leader in agile billing solutions, empowering businesses to monetize any product or service with flexible billing, powerful analytics, and deep integrations. With a focus on innovation and customer success, LogiSense helps organizations transform their billing processes, optimize revenue management, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at www.logisense.com.

SOURCE LogiSense Corporation

