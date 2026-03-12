Logista Fund and Andrew Serotta Support Successful Texas Tour Charity Ride

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logista Advisors and its Chief Investment Officer, Andrew Serotta, proudly sponsored the recently completed Texas Tour, a multi-day endurance cycling event supporting charitable initiatives across Texas.

The Texas Tour brought together cyclists, Houston business leaders, and community members for a long-distance ride designed to raise awareness and funding for programs focused on youth development, education, and health initiatives. Riders completed the demanding course through preparation, discipline, and teamwork.

Andrew Serotta, a Houston-based investment executive, has long emphasized the parallels between competitive athletics and disciplined investing: preparation, humility in the face of uncertainty, and commitment to continuous improvement.

"Markets test your discipline every day," Serotta said. "So does a long ride. Both reward preparation, teamwork, and the willingness to stay focused when conditions change."

The event reflected those same values, as participants trained for months and worked collectively to advance the charitable mission behind the Texas Tour. Logista Advisors' sponsorship underscores the firm's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote resilience, leadership, and community engagement throughout Houston and across Texas.

About Logista Advisors LLC

Logista is a Houston-based investment firm engaged in exchange-cleared commodity futures and options markets, trading on behalf of its flagship Logista Fund LP. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the firm supports initiatives that promote discipline, education, and community involvement.

