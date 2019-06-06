LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services join forces to support ProvPort

"We are very pleased to be collaborating with Waterson Terminal Services at ProvPort," explained Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. "Our vision and values are well aligned. Like Waterson Terminal Services, LOGISTEC is known for working closely with its customers and supply chain partners to find the best solutions." LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services are also both certified members of the Green Marine Environmental Program, an important voluntary initiative to surpass regulatory requirements in the maritime industry.

Chris Waterson, General Manager of Waterson Terminal Services, stated, "As the exclusive port operator and manager of ProvPort since 2007, Waterson Terminal Services has established excellent working relationships with our customers. With this agreement, we will be able to leverage the ports' strategic location and LOGISTEC's vast network to access international and domestic options for our tenants and customers."

This agreement brings LOGISTEC's expanding operations to 63 terminals in 37 ports across Canada, the U.S. East and U.S. Gulf Coasts. LOGISTEC boasts over 65 years of service excellence in the marine industry and more than 35 years serving customers at ports in states neighboring Rhode Island.

LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services' unique customer-first approach to terminal operations will translate into cost-effective trade options for new and existing customers, enabling them to reach new markets.

LOGISTEC and Waterson Terminal Services will begin their joint operations this month.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in some 37 ports and 63 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

About Waterson Terminal Services

Waterson Terminal Services, specializes in handling bulk, break bulk and project cargoes including the transfer of cargo from vessel to vessel, vessel to barge, or barge to barge, serving ProvPort and the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island, and the Port of New Bedford in Massachusetts. In its capacity as terminal manager, WTS takes on all responsibility for vessel scheduling, general management, safety and capital improvements at the deepwater port.

