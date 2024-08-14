LOGISTEC Appoints Patrick Burgoyne as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive the Company's Strategic Growth Plan

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and environmental services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Burgoyne as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Burgoyne brings his global perspective and in-depth logistics knowledge to LOGISTEC and will further accelerate the company's growth of marine services throughout North America and internationally.



"As a pivotal driver of LOGISTEC's strategic growth plan, Patrick will be working closely with the executive team to lead important initiatives that will add value to the company," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Patrick's extensive marine industry experience in port infrastructure, container shipping, and M&A, combined with his proven track record in business enhancements will serve to modernize processes and gain efficiencies across the network."

"Patrick has led top international companies, giving him unique insight into the competitive landscape," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC. "He is known for his collaborative approach with supply chain partners and his strong negotiation skills, Patrick's new role as Chief Strategy Officer will enable us to seize business opportunities for a sustainable future."

"It is a true privilege to join LOGISTEC, a company platformed for growth in an industry with exciting opportunities ahead," said Patrick Burgoyne. "We will focus on providing technology-driven innovative supply chain solutions for our customers, leveraging our world-class team of experts and extensive network."

With over 25 years of experience in the marine industry, Mr. Burgoyne will articulate strategies and ensure alignment across the organization, actively building upon LOGISTEC's technology-driven focus to deliver new value to their customers.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Maritimes Services ULC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 89 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Corporation operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal, and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

