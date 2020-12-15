LOGISTEC Continues Strategic Expansion with Acquisition of Castaloop

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. announced the acquisition of Gestion Castaloop Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Castaloop"), further solidifying its position as a leading provider of innovative cargo handling services at ports throughout North America. Castaloop has been providing customized cargo handling services to clients along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway as well as along the St. Lawrence River and US East Coast. They are best known for being highly resourceful, flexible and agile, and for working closely with customers to develop competitive solutions for bulk and break-bulk cargo handling, which aligns well with LOGISTEC's clear vision and values.

"I am delighted to welcome Castaloop to our LOGISTEC family," states Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring. "We strive to be the go-to partner of choice in the industry and acquiring Castaloop accelerates our growth in key markets and expands our customer value proposition. Culturally, we are a great fit. We share a relentless focus on delivering innovative solutions to our customers and we always put the customer first."

LOGISTEC has been steadily expanding its operations over the last few years. "Combining LOGISTEC and Castaloop will bring together two highly complementary businesses to deliver greater value, an unparalleled network, and innovation to the industry," concluded Madeleine Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC Corporation.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 64 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

