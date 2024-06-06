LOGISTEC 's Deception Bay Terminal Becomes the First to be Green Marine-Certified in the Arctic Region

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC announced that its Deception Bay terminal, located in the Arctic region, is now officially certified as part of the Green Marine Environmental Program, the first terminal to be certified in the Far North. With a total of 27 certified terminals across North America, LOGISTEC is leading the drive to reduce its marine environmental footprint for a sustainable future.

Deception Bay certified Green Marine (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"This achievement at Deception Bay is particularly meaningful because our teams are working in challenging conditions where climate events have an impact on the way we operate at the terminal," said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC. "Green marine provides a framework to reduce our carbon footprint, which is crucial to support a strong and sustainable supply chain."

"As a founding member of Green Marine, we strongly believe in its mission to take actions to contribute to a cleaner marine environment," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "This program is an integral part of LOGISTEC's ESG roadmap and sustainability objectives. We will continue to support this mission and bring it to the international level, for our industry and for future generations."

The Green Marine program sets rigorous port terminal operator objectives through performance indicators. Green Marine encourages leading shipowners, ports, terminals, seaway corporations to address together key marine environmental issues to find solutions to protect biodiversity, water and soil quality. LOGISTEC is the company with the highest number of Green Marine-certified terminals in North America.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Corporation operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal, and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

About Green Marine

Founded in 2007, the Green Marine environmental certification program is the result of a voluntary effort by the shipping industry in North America to go beyond regulations. More than 185 ship owners, ports, terminals, and shipyards throughout Canada and the United States are currently participating in the program. Launched in 2020, Green Marine Europe currently has 26 shipowners, representing a large and diverse maritime fleet of more than 500 vessels, and three major shipyards in the program. Incorporated in May 2024, Green Marine International is the governance structure overseeing both environmental certification programs.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications