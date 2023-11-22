LOGISTEC Wins Best Specialist Dry Bulk Terminal Award at the 2023 International Bulk Journal Awards

News provided by

Logistec Corporation - Communications

22 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") and leading North American marine services provider, received the Best Specialist Dry Bulk Terminal Award at the International Bulk Journal's ("IBJ") ceremony held in London, England. This prestigious award recognizes LOGISTEC's expertise in providing safe and reliable dry bulk cargo handling services across its North American network of port terminals.

"Receiving this award from the IBJ highlights our commitment to our bulk customers, the dedication of our experts and the continued excellence of our port operations," stated Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. "Our leadership in health and safety across our network enables our people to go above and beyond to find innovative supply chain solutions."

LOGISTEC won the Best Specialist Dry Bulk Terminal Award by demonstrating its proficiency in handling iron ore at the Port of Cleveland (U.S.). In collaboration with the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, the team's creative solutions represent a model of quality and consistency. Since the beginning of operations in 2017, LOGISTEC handled impressive volumes, invested in the operations to improve efficiency, and succeeded in maintaining a perfect safety record.

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority ("HOPA Ports"), LOGISTEC's port partner in Ontario (Canada), was named Best Dry Bulk Port, demonstrating their leadership in providing safe, productive, and environmentally friendly bulk operations. LOGISTEC congratulates HOPA Ports for this important recognition of excellence.

The IBJ is an important media for the maritime dry bulk industry. For 40 years, IBJ has been a leading-edge source of information focusing on all aspects of moving bulk cargo around the world, including dry bulk shipping, commodities, port, logistics and more. The IBJ Awards salute exceptional achievements in world leading companies.

ABOUT LOGISTEC

 LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

Also from this source

ALTRA | SANEXEN WINS INTERNATIONAL INFLUENCE AWARD FROM THE CETEQ

ALTRA | SANEXEN WINS INTERNATIONAL INFLUENCE AWARD FROM THE CETEQ

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ALTRA | SANEXEN has won the International Influence Award from the Conseil des entreprises en technologies...
LOGISTEC Wins Environment Award at the 2023 International Heavy Lift Awards

LOGISTEC Wins Environment Award at the 2023 International Heavy Lift Awards

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, is honoured to have won the 2023 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.