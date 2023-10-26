LOGISTEC Wins Environment Award at the 2023 International Heavy Lift Awards

News provided by

Logistec Corporation - Communications

26 Oct, 2023, 12:43 ET

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, is honoured to have won the 2023 Environment Award at the International Heavy Lift Awards Ceremony in London, England. This prestigious award recognizes LOGISTEC's environmental performance, providing safe, reliable and sustainable cargo handling services at 60 ports and 90 terminals across North America.

Continue Reading
Rodney Corrigan, President, LOGISTEC Stevedoring, and Team (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)
Rodney Corrigan, President, LOGISTEC Stevedoring, and Team (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"We believe in actively contributing to a sustainable supply chain and this award highlights our culture of environmental excellence," stated Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. "I would like to recognize our people who are dedicated to integrating environmental initiatives that are tangible, measurable, and impactful with our operations throughout our network. Handling heavy and oversized cargo is a specialized skill and our team has succeeded in delivering in a safe and sustainable way."

As a founding member of Green Marine, an international movement that aims to reduce the industry's environmental footprint, LOGISTEC continues to seek new opportunities to reduce emissions, investing in eco-efficient equipment and technologies. These investments align with LOGISTEC's ESG goals to reduce carbon footprint and protect the environment and communities for future generations.

The Heavy Lift Awards celebrate the achievements of the project cargo supply chain, showcasing the work of the logistics industry – from the innovative solutions to complex transport challenges as well as industry leading initiatives to tackle safety and training. The winners were announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, England on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

ABOUT LOGISTEC
LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

The Company has been profitable and has paid regular dividends since becoming public and payments have grown steadily over the years. A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

Also from this source

FER-PAL ANNOUNCES TWO NEW KEY NOMINATIONS FOR ITS CANADIAN AND U.S. OPERATIONS

FER-PAL ANNOUNCES TWO NEW KEY NOMINATIONS FOR ITS CANADIAN AND U.S. OPERATIONS

The ALTRA drinking water main technology installer is focused on growth across North America MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FER-PAL...
LOGISTEC NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

LOGISTEC NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

The company joins prestigious list of Canada's Best Managed Companies. MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.