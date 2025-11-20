LOGISTEC Wins Prestigious International Bulk Journal's 2025 Award for Best Specialist Dry Bulk Terminal at Port Redwing, Florida

News provided by

LOGISTEC

Nov 20, 2025, 14:18 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and logistics services provider, is proud to announce that it has received the Best Specialist Dry Bulk Terminal Award at the 2025 International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards ceremony held in Liverpool, UK. This award recognizes LOGISTEC's exceptional dry bulk cargo handling operations at its Port Redwing terminal in Florida, known for its efficiency, environmental focus and customer service excellence.

Carl Donnelly, Telestack; Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC; Frank Robertson, Senior Vice-President of Operations, LOGISTEC; Ray Girvan, IBJ (CNW Group/LOGISTEC)
"LOGISTEC is honored to receive this award by IBJ for our specialized dry bulk handling expertise," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Bulk commodities are crucial to the global economy, fueling industries, creating jobs, and driving growth. At LOGISTEC, we collaborate closely with our supply chain partners to create new opportunities and deliver added-value services and operational excellence. Congratulations to our team of experts at Port Redwing for their dedication and commitment."

LOGISTEC's Port Redwing terminal is strategically located on Florida's west Gulf coast and spans 29 acres, handling a diverse range of bulk materials including sulfur, gypsum, aggregates and grain. The terminal operates two active berths with plans for expansion, handling an average of four vessels and 3,420 trucks per month, moving up to 3 million metric tons of cargo annually.  This terminal exemplifies LOGISTEC's commitment to efficient bulk handling operations while maintaining high standards of environmental and operational stewardship.

The IBJ Awards are widely regarded as a salute to excellence in the marine bulk industry, honoring exceptional achievements and innovations of world-leading companies in various categories. IBJ is a top source of information focusing on all aspects of moving bulk cargo around the world.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services, and logistics solutions including trucking and warehousing, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 62 ports and 85 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for ship owners and operators.

SOURCE LOGISTEC

