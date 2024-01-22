Logistic Events Corporation Acquires Diamonette Party Rental

Purchasing South Florida's largest party rental company is only the beginning of how the company intends to revolutionize the event industry.

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Miami, Logistic Events Corporation is known for specializing in temporary building and structure solutions for events and other occurrences. The company has built a solid reputation for these structures across the United States, as well as having erected structures in other countries. Their large choice of materials and modular components combined with extensive design capabilities has made them an industry leader. Now, with the recent acquisition of Diamonette Party Rental, "L.E.C" intends to become the "one-stop" solution for private, corporate, and social functions, as well as festivals, concerts, and commercial/real estate projects.

Diamonette Party Rental has been known as the largest full-service party rental company in South Florida for decades. Established in 1987, the company built a reputation on superior equipment and top-caliber service. Moreover, in a world of ever-changing markets, Diamonette was able to diversify inventory in the thousands. Today, it will be known as the Diamonette Division of L.E.C.

"When we aimed to purchase Diamonette, the goal was clear," stated Humberto Alvarez, President, L.E.C. "After successfully operating our business, with decades of combined experience, we saw the bigger picture and wanted to provide clients with the ultimate full-service solution as it relates to events."

Alvarez along with L.E.C. intend to build upon what Diamonette already had but have already implemented some [new] additions to further enhance the customer experience. Expansion of inventory is already underway to provide the latest and greatest products on trend.

"Our team is comprised of some of the most knowledgeable in the [event] industry. Having every aspect from planning to execution available under one roof will completely set us apart. Our massive inventory coupled with the incomparable "event-army" we have assembled is poised for success. I am beyond excited about this venture," stated Humberto Alvarez.

With a storied history, and a dynamic list of clients including The Seminole Hard Rock, Miami Dolphins and many other notables, the Diamonette Division of L.E.C will continue to serve South Florida and the event industry overall, now providing a one-stop-shop for extraordinary events.

ABOUT LOGISTIC EVENTS CORPORATION

Based in Miami, Florida, Logistic Events Corp is recognized for specializing in temporary building and structure solutions for events and other occurrences. The company has built a reputation for these structures across the United States, as well as having erected structures Internationally. Their large choice of materials and modular components combined with extensive design capabilities has made them an industry leader. For more information, visit www.logisticeventscorp.com.

The Diamonette Division of L.E.C. is located at 11091 NW 27th Street, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33172

