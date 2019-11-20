Logistics and Field Services Market Ripe for Disruption -- One of the Nation's Largest Appliance Repair Service Providers Uses Low-Code Technology to Unlock New Revenue Streams

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that one of the nation's largest appliance repair service providers is transforming its business using Mendix's model-driven application development platform. Using Mendix, this nationwide repair service has quickly and easily transformed its service force into a mobile salesforce and streamlined its call center operations. Today's announcement underscores the fact that low-code technology is poised for immediate implementation within the logistics and field services market.

"Necessity is the mother of invention and we're constantly looking for new ways to improve processes and deliver better outcomes for our business," said the project lead at one of the nation's largest appliance repair services. "Mendix enables us to find creative ways to do more with less. The platform puts our team -- developers and non-developers -- in the driver's seat to create innovative solutions to long-standing business challenges very quickly and efficiently."

The first application that the company developed on the Mendix platform transformed its team of technicians into a mobile salesforce. Now, when a technician discovers that a repair would cost as much as or more than a full replacement, they can use the new application to order a new appliance that meets the customer's requirements, making a sale on the spot with a few simple clicks.

"Our technicians used to simply hand a card with a 1-800 number on it to the customer, and most of them never made the call," added the executive. "The process had too much friction and we were missing opportunities to deliver better service and more value to our customers. The best part is that it took us a mere two months with two developers to build the Mendix application. That process would have easily taken a team of five to six developers six months to complete without a low-code platform."

"We created an online portal that gives the call center representative an instant understanding of all the previous interactions we've had with the customer," said the project lead. "This gives us an opportunity to create a better experience for our customers and at the same time, it saves us approximately US$1M a year on overhead costs. Not to mention that if we were to develop this portal without a low-code platform like Mendix, it would have taken twice the manpower."

After completing its first two projects with Mendix, the company is thinking bigger about what's possible using the Mendix low-code platform. It is on the verge of a large mainframe transition to modernize its infrastructure and enhance agility and flexibility for greater business success.

"We see model-driven software development as the future of all application development," said the project lead. "We know that we've merely scratched the surface of what's possible with this technology, and this migration will be our first true push to modernize our approach and our infrastructure. I'm so excited about the prospect of low-code that I've already trained two of my technicians to use the Mendix platform. Now they're able to offer cross-functional support to the team in the field and in the IT department."

"Seeing our customers transform their businesses with our platform is real validation that we're driving the future of application development and is the true epitome of our "Go Make It!" brand and technology philosophy," said Evren Yilmazer, a customer success director at Mendix. "Platforms like Mendix are helping create true business value for clients by eliminating the friction between technology development and true innovation. The creativity and imagination that we see coming out of the Mendix community is awe-inspiring, and we're proud to be a part of that success."

Mendix's "Go Make It!" brand identity, unveiled at Mendix World 2019 and as part of the Spring '19 Release , is the philosophy behind the company's belief that all enterprise employees should be enabled to push personal boundaries of creativity and productivity to achieve business values never before imagined. "Go Make It!" transcends the traditional enterprise technology product offering and instead communicates directly with customers to turn their ideas into reality. Mendix empowers everyone from citizen developers to professional developers to quickly and easily make the apps they need to improve their work life and optimize profitable business outcomes.

For more information about Mendix and to see other innovations that customers are making with Mendix, please visit https://www.mendix.com/customer-stories/ .

Note to Editors and Reporters: Low-code and no-code software development, which provides an entirely new, faster and more collaborative way to build software for the enterprise, is poised for hyper growth due to the software crisis . Mendix pioneered the technology and is now the market and technology leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise. A large company's software projects are frequently confidential for competitive reasons, so in an effort to let the world's media know that robust, mission-critical enterprise apps are now in fact being made with Mendix, we are issuing this anonymized press release. Many enterprises are much more willing to talk one-on-one with media about why they've moved to low-code with Mendix. If you'd like to interview the Mendix Maker customer discussed in this press release, please let us know asap and we'll work hard to convince the Maker to speak with you.

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix low-code and no-code platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

