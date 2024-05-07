Logistics Automation Market Size to Grow USD 147.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Automation Market is Segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by End-Use Industry(Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Retail and E-commerce, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.



The global logistics automation market was valued at USD 49.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 147.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-0R444/Logistics_Automation_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Logistics Automation Market

The market for logistics automation is expanding rapidly, driven mainly by the growing need to optimize operations, boost productivity, and save expenses in the supply chain. Traditional logistics procedures are being revolutionized by factors including the quick improvements in technology, especially in the areas of robots, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Furthermore, the necessity for real-time tracking and visibility, the growing complexity of international trade, and the rise in e-commerce activities are all pushing the use of logistics automation systems.

Furthermore, a major factor driving market development is the persistent trend towards warehouse automation, which is being driven by labor shortages and the need for speedier order fulfillment. The strategic necessity of establishing agility and scalability in logistics operations is highlighted by the integration of automation technology, as businesses struggle to stay competitive in a constantly changing market.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0R444/logistics-automation

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LOGISTICS AUTOMATION MARKET

In the industrial industry, accuracy and efficiency are critical. Streamlining procedures from order fulfillment to inventory management using logistics automation lowers mistakes and boosts output. Complex processes like inventory management, replenishing assembly lines, and packing may be handled by automated systems, which helps businesses effectively adjust to variations in demand. The pursuit of lean operations and just-in-time manufacturing by firms has made logistics automation crucial for streamlining supply chain procedures and preserving competitive edge.

Adoption of logistics automation is fueled by strict safety and compliance rules in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. By ensuring precise tracking and traceability of delicate goods like pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, automated solutions reduce the possibility of mistakes or contamination. These technologies, which range from automated medicine delivery to temperature-controlled storage, improve operational efficiency while enhancing patient safety and regulatory compliance. Automation of logistics is now necessary to provide a safe and dependable supply chain in the healthcare sector due to rising demand and regulatory requirements. In order to satisfy customer needs, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry depends on speed and scalability. FMCG firms may effectively manage inventory, maximize order fulfillment, and expedite delivery times with the help of logistics automation.

Agile and effective logistics operations are necessary in retail and e-commerce to fulfill omnichannel expectations. Retailers can optimize order fulfillment and inventory visibility while integrating online and offline sales channels with ease thanks to automated warehouse management systems (WMS) and transportation management systems (TMS). Retailers may improve customer happiness and loyalty by automating processes like order routing, inventory restocking, and last-mile delivery scheduling. Logistics automation becomes a strategic necessity for merchants looking to remain competitive in a changing market scenario as e-commerce expands and changes.

The foundation of logistics automation is warehouse and storage management, which provides accuracy and efficiency in inventory handling and fulfillment procedures. Robotics, RFID, and Internet of Things sensors are just a few of the technologies that automated warehouse systems use to maximize storage space utilization, lower picking mistakes, and improve inventory visibility. Automation helps firms increase order accuracy, reduce labor expenses, and simplify operations by handling processes like inventory selection, counting, and restocking. As warehouses transform into sophisticated distribution hubs, logistics automation becomes essential to fulfilling the ever-increasing needs of contemporary supply chains.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-0R444&lic=single-user

LOGISTICS AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Software is anticipated to be the most profitable industry.

Between 2021 and 2030, Asia-Pacific would have the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

The most profitable market sector is expected to be small and medium-sized businesses.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-0R444/Logistics_Automation_Market

Key Players:

Beumer Group GmbH & Co KG

Daifuku

Honeywell International Inc

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Knapp AG

Mecalux

Murata Machinery; Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-0R444/Logistics_Automation_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Logistics Automation System Market

- The global logistics market size is valued at USD 7641.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12975.64 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- Logistics Automation System Integration Market

- The global Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 million by 2028, from USD 10230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global contract logistics market size was valued at USD 243.6 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 505.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- In-plant Automated Logistics Market

- The global In-plant Logistics Automation revenue was USD 16160 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 44000 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 15.2% during the review period (2023-2029).

- The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 12180 million by 2028, from USD 5752.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Industrial Automation market size is projected to reach USD 212410 million by 2027, from USD 130710 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

- The global Freight Forwarding market was valued at USD 386.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 559.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Intelligent Logistics Conveying And Sorting System Market

- The global In-plant Logistics Integrated Solutions market is projected to reach USD 40180 million in 2029, increasing from USD 16160 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 15.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global supply chain management market was valued at USD 27.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 75.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global Same Day Delivery market was valued at USD 17430 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 58530 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Linear Transfer Automation Market

- Logistics Automation Software Developing Market

- The global Agricultural Products Logistics market is projected to reach USD 3623.9 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1215 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 16.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global contract logistics market size was valued at USD 243.6 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 505.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global High Precision Component Logistics market is projected to reach USD 406.3 million in 2029, increasing from USD 308 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global 3PL Warehouse Service market is projected to reach USD 366400 million in 2029, increasing from USD 257440 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Automated Airport Logistics Solution Market

- Automotive Cross-border Logistic - Global Market

- The global Automation as a Service market was valued at USD 3254 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 16440 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market

- The global market for Linear Transfer Systems was estimated to be worth USD 571.8 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 976.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030

- The warehousing and distribution logistics market was valued at D12,018.98 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach D25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global Spare Parts Logistics Solution market is projected to reach USD 26280 million in 2029, increasing from USD 22160 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 2.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global Forging Automation Solution market is projected to reach USD 1637 million in 2029, increasing from USD 837 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 9.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Robotic Automation Process Market

- Cognitive Process Automation Market

- The global Digitized Logistics market size is expected to reach USD 5951.9 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2029.

- The energy logistics market was valued at D351.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 1,383.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- Warehouse Automation Market

- 3PL Market

- Retail Logistics Market

- Air Cargo Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports