Logistics Automation Market to Hit $90.00 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global logistics automation market size is expected to reach USD 90.00 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. Logistics operations are critical factors in the smooth functioning of the supply chain of any business, especially low-margin, high-volume businesses. The logistics sector is witnessing a continuous increase in investments with a significant emphasis on the automation of several logistics functions. Automation enhances efficiency and aids in integrating supply chains; thus, automation is increasingly getting adopted across sectors. The growing tendency of the logistics industry towards adopting automation solutions is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the logistics automation industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of about 67%. Autonomous robots are the largest sub-segment of hardware components in terms of revenue owing to the increasing demand for automated warehouse logistics.

The inventory & storage management function segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The inventory & storage management ensures the stocks are maintained at optimum levels, and the demand for each product determines the stock levels.

The sales logistics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for a market share of about 36%. Sales logistics is a critical aspect of the supply chain as it involves moving or delivering goods to the end consumer.

The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the automation that helps SMEs to optimize their labor costs.

The order management software segment held the largest market share in 2022. The dominance of the segment is owing to the need to fulfill the orders correctly and without any delivery delays. The order management process starts when an order is placed and ends when the customer receives the order.

The retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for online shopping among consumers across the globe.

The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register significant growth with a CAGR of 17.2%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in logistics infrastructure projects in countries such as India and China .

Read full market research report, "Logistics Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Function, By Logistics Type, By Organization Size, By Software Application, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Logistics Automation Market Growth & Trends

According to a DHL report published in 2018, 80% of warehouses do not have any automation support and are still operated manually, while 15% of the total warehouses are just mechanized, which means the warehouses use sorters, conveyors, picker solutions, and other machined equipment which are not necessarily automated. The report states that only 5% of total warehouses are automated. The trend displays a remarkable opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years as companies are increasingly adopting automation in their warehouses, including autonomous robots, automated sorting systems, conveyor systems, etc. Technological development such as communication technologies, sensors, tracking devices, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are aiding the growth of the target market.

The e-commerce boom is resulting in increasing adoption of automation solutions owing to the enormous volumes of shipments. The e-commerce shipment volume is growing exponentially by the year, and hence the warehouses require automation solutions to meet the short delivery timelines. The e-commerce fulfillment centers are implementing automated sorting and conveyor systems and highly benefit from inventory management and order management software. Moreover, the major labor challenges faced by the logistics industry across the globe are driving the demand for logistics automation solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation technologies such as robots, conveyors, and automation software, among others, in the logistics sector. The imposed lockdowns and social distancing norms necessitated the deployment of automation tools in warehouses and logistics functions. Although there were shortages and delays in receiving the hardware equipment during the lockdown, the market displayed a positive growth trend from 2020 to 2022.

Logistics Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global logistics automation market based on component, function, logistics type, organization size, software application, vertical, and region

Logistics Automation Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Autonomous Robots (AGV, AMR)



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)



Automated Sorting Systems



De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems



Conveyor Systems



Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

Software

Warehouse Management System



Transportation Management System

Services

Consulting



Deployment & Integration



Support & Maintenance

Logistics Automation Market - Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Inventory & Storage Management

Transportation Management

Logistics Automation Market - Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Sales Logistics

Production Logistics

Recovery Logistics

Procurement Logistics

Logistics Automation Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Logistics Automation Market - Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Inventory Management

Order Management

Yard Management

Shipping Management

Labor Management

Vendor Management

Customer Support

Others

Logistics Automation Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

Logistics Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& KSA



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Logistics Automation Market

Dematic Corp. (Kion Group AG)

Daifuku Co. Limited

Swisslog Holding AG ( KUKA AG )

) Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Murata Machinery Ltd

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Mecalux SA

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

SSI Schaefer AG

Vanderlande Industries BV

WITRON Logistik

Oracle Corporation

One Network Enterprises Inc.

SAP SE

