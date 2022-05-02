Logistics Automation Market to Reach $147.38 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in e-commerce, development in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and enhanced efficiency and workforce safety drive the global logistics automation market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Logistics Automation Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Retail and E-commerce, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global logistics automation industry was pegged at $49.70 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $147.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in e-commerce, advancements in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and improved efficiency and workforce safety have boosted the growth of the global logistics automation market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones and greater demand for warehouse automation from developing countries are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (305 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5810

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in workforce changes, restriction on movement of goods, and adoption of automation solution to meet customer demands.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption in supply chain but online shopping increased significantly during the lockdown.

With the removal of lockdown restriction, several companies invested in industry 4.0 technologies to deal with labor shortage issue.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5810

The software segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as shorter processes, increased speed, and high-quality performance. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of efficient automation technologies to control operational logistics costs.

The warehouse and storage management segment dominated the market

By application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of stacker cranes, automated guided vehicles, and pallet conveyor systems. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5810

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global logistics automation market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.

Major market players

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5cca9eed9fc7b518d80780ef1c0452bc

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Platform (Specialized & Generic Marketplaces, Crowd Shipping Platform, Digital Freight Exchange, Tender Platform), Development (Desktop, Mobile), Transportation Mode {Roadways (Truck, Trailer, Lorry), Seaways, Airways, Railways} End-use (Digital/Virtual Forwarders, Logistics Companies, 3PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Mode of Transport (Land, Sea, and Air), Function (Warehouse Management and Transportation Management), Vertical (Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others) and Deployment Mode (Cloud and On Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Digital Shipment Market by Type (Digital Shipping Lines and Digital Freight Forwarders), Transport (Land, Sea, and Air), Deployment Method (Cloud and On-Premises), and Vertical (Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Digital Transformation Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Connectivity (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), by Communication Type (In-Vehicle Communication, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication, and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communication), by Application (Infotainment, Navigation, Telematics, Advanced driver assist system, Body Electronics, Safety Systems, Power Electronics, and Others), by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways) and End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government & Public Utilities, Banking & Financial Services, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Technology, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

SOURCE Allied Market Research