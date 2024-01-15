Logistics Market in APAC to Grow by USD 145.4 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth in trade between India and China boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 145.4 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (3PL and 4PL), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC). The 3PL accounts for significant growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is experiencing a growing demand for 3PL logistics services across diverse industries, including manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. These services encompass transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, and cross-docking. Growth in trade between India and China drives the market growth. In the evolving global economic landscape, the growth in trade between India and China has garnered international attention, given their roles as key markets. Notably, the Chinese government is actively engaging in India's high-speed rail projects and extending Chinese expertise to support the development of Indian universities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in APAC 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size & segmentation before buying the full report Download the Free sample report

Information Services Market Insights -

Companies : 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc, among others

: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; companies product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of market players

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; companies product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of market players Segments: type (3PL and 4PL), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC)

To understand more about the information services market, request a Free sample report

Logistics market in APAC - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a free sample!

Global Logistics market in APAC - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including -Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc, among others

Global Logistics Market In APAC – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Emerging green logistics

Innovations in logistics market

Use of blockchain with logistics

The use of blockchain with logistics is a primary trend in the market. Blockchain technology operates as a decentralized distributed network. It consists of encrypted information and a reference to the previous block, creating a challenge for altering data without modifying the entire chain.

KEY challenges -

Increased transportation costs due to poor road infrastructure

Threat of entry of real estate players in the warehousing sector

Competitive pressure along with high operational costs of logistics services

The threat of entry of real estate players in the warehousing sector is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The burgeoning e-commerce sector in the region acts as a potent catalyst for the expansion of warehousing.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The logistics market in the APAC report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Logistics Market In APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the logistics market in APAC between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the logistics market in APAC size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the logistics market across APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market in APAC market players

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The Asia Pacific (APAC) logistics market, thriving in an era of digital transformation, is a complex interplay of advanced elements. Key components such as Freight Forwarding, Supply Chain Management, and Transportation are interwoven with specialized services like Cold Chain Logistics and Customs Brokerage. The rise of E-commerce Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery underlines the sector's responsiveness to consumer demands. Innovations in Autonomous Vehicles and Green Logistics reflect a commitment to sustainability, while Technology Solutions, including RFID and IoT, enhance efficiency. Amidst this, Trade Compliance and Regional Trade Agreements navigate the intricate regulatory environment. The market's dynamism is further bolstered by Emerging Markets, with Infrastructure Development and Logistics Analytics playing pivotal roles in shaping a robust, future-ready APAC logistics landscape.

Related Reports:

The self-storage and moving services market size is forecast to increase by USD 51.53 billion, at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2023 and 2028.

The logistics automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.27 billion, at a CAGR of 9.41% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio