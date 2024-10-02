Logistics Market in APAC to Grow by USD 175.1 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by E-Commerce Growth and AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Logistics Market in APAC size is estimated to grow by USD 175.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.97% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the e-commerce industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging green logistics. However, increased transportation costs due to poor road infrastructure poses a challenge - Key market players include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled logistics market in APAC 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (3PL and 4PL), End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverage, and Others), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered APAC Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Asia Pacific logistics market is significant, accounting for approximately 9% of global freight and logistics carbon dioxide emissions from Asian countries. To minimize environmental impact, logistics companies in APAC are implementing several eco-friendly practices. These include investing in modern engines and technologies to decrease carbon emissions, using engines less than ten years old, adopting biofuels for engines, increasing railway and waterway freight movement, and maintaining proper tire pressure to save fuel. Furthermore, electronic platforms for trade permit documentation streamline processes, reducing delays and paper usage. Strict regulations on sustainability are driving logistics players, such as Deutsche Post DHL Group, to focus on green logistics. Innovations like their electric delivery van, StreetScooter, and exploration of inland sea routes with improved infrastructure, such as the USD105 million project in Kolkata, India, will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The APAC logistics market is experiencing significant trends driven by consumer demands and mobility needs. Freight transport, both domestic and international, is a major focus with road-dominated transportation leading the way. Investments in container ports and commercial motor vehicles are on the rise to meet mobility demand. Policy measures, loans, and global uncertainties impact the market, with net oil importers looking to coal and natural gas as alternatives. The macroeconomic environment, inflation, fiscal balances, and gasoline prices influence logistics companies and retailers, pushing for efficiency and innovation. Expeditors International, SF Express, and Royal Mail lead the way in 3PL and 4PL solutions, while Blockchain, IoT, and machine learning are transforming logistics through improved connectivity and automation. Companies like FedEx, Guilin, Sendle, Instatruck, and others are reducing CO2 emissions and adapting to the changing market landscape.

Market Challenges

The logistics market in APAC faces significant challenges due to inadequate road infrastructure. According to industry benchmarks, logistics costs for retail and manufacturing networks should be around 4-5% of the cost of goods sold. However, in developing countries in APAC, logistics costs are three to four times higher due to reliance on roadways for domestic transport and the poor condition of 75% of roads. Low average vehicle speeds further exacerbate the issue, with APAC countries averaging nearly three times lower than developed regions like the US. This inefficient supply chain increases transportation costs for logistics players, leading to delays in raw material deliveries and potential production disruptions for manufacturers. Despite investments in infrastructure development in countries like China , Indonesia , and Japan , the region still lags behind other developed regions. For instance, projects like Java 2030 and Sumatra 2030 aim to provide nearly 5,700 km of express roadways in Indonesia . However, the realization of these investments' benefits is expected in the coming decade. The poor road infrastructure significantly increases transportation costs, which may hinder the growth of the logistics market in APAC during the forecast period.

The logistics market in APAC faces several challenges in the next twelve months. Key issues include the implementation of new technologies like Blockchain and IoT, as logistics companies adapt to meet the demands of retailers in the e-commerce sector. 3PL and 4PL customers seek greater supply chain visibility and fleet management solutions. Royal Mail and FedEx compete with local players like Guilin, Sendle, Instatruck, and others in road freight and air freight markets. CO2 emissions remain a concern, with logistics sectors decarbonizing freight transport through initiatives like rail and machine learning. Sustainability and environmental impact are top priorities, driving technology solutions and infrastructure work. Labor shortages and available capacity are also challenges, with logistics companies turning to co-financing and equity offering deals to fund transport projects and infrastructure. Logistics market deal value and volume are expected to YoY growth in the next twelve months, with focus on transport infrastructure and connectivity infrastructure planning. Outdated existing facilities in brick and mortar retail and warehousing are being addressed through digital sales and automation, including machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Segment Overview

This logistics market in APAC report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 3PL

1.2 4PL End-user 2.1 Manufacturing

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Food and beverage

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 3PL- The 3PL logistics market in APAC is set for steady growth due to increasing demand from industries such as manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce. Services like transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, and cross-docking are in high demand. This growth is driven by the proliferation of companies in sectors like hardware, e-commerce, and telecom. 3PL logistics providers offer customized solutions, including warehouse space management and trade permit documentation. For instance, Verizon, a US telecom company, outsources its logistics to New Breed Marketing and FedEx. New Breed handles 20,000 daily consumer orders with 100% accuracy, while FedEx manages last-mile delivery. Real-time inventory tracking and accurate shipment details are provided, contributing to the market's growth in APAC.

Research Analysis

The logistics market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trade volumes and economic expansion in the region. The use of technology is revolutionizing the industry, with the adoption of IoT and blockchain technology enabling real-time tracking and secure data sharing. 3PL and 4PL providers are playing a crucial role in managing complex supply chains, while transport infrastructure and connectivity infrastructure planning are key focus areas for governments and private sector players. Transport projects and infrastructure work are underway in various countries, with co-financing and equity offering deals being common to share risks and costs. The macroeconomic environment, including global interest rates, inflation, fiscal balances, and gasoline prices, are important factors influencing the logistics sectors in coal, natural gas, and oil-exporting countries. Expeditors International and other logistics players are capitalizing on these trends to expand their footprint in the region.

Market Research Overview

The logistics market in APAC is experiencing significant growth and transformation over the next twelve months, driven by technology solutions such as Blockchain and IoT. Logistics companies are adopting 3PL and 4PL models to enhance supply chain visibility and improve connectivity. Royal Mail and FedEx are expanding their reach in the region, while local players like Guilin and Sendle are gaining traction. Sustainability initiatives are a key focus, with logistics companies decarbonizing freight transport through rail and co-financing infrastructure projects. The e-commerce sector's YoY growth is driving demand for warehousing and domestic freight transportation, but labor shortages and available capacity remain challenges. Investments in technology and infrastructure are crucial, with deal value and volume expected to increase in road freight, air freight, and rail sectors. Policy measures, loans, and equity offering deals are shaping the logistics sectors' future, with a focus on decarbonizing freight transport and addressing consumer demands for faster delivery. The macroeconomic environment, including global uncertainties, net oil importers, and coal, natural gas, and oil exporters, is impacting freight transport and logistics markets. Logistics companies are addressing these challenges through fleet management, maintenance operations, and infrastructure work. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are optimizing operations and improving efficiency, while retailers are adapting to digital sales and the shift from brick and mortar to online sales. The logistics market's future is bright, with a focus on sustainability, technology, and meeting the mobility demand of consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

3PL



4PL

End-user

Manufacturing



Automotive



Food And Beverage



Others

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

