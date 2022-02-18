Logistics Market in Thailand: 3.90 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and Function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration)

In-Scope:

Manufacturing:

The logistics market share growth in Thailand by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing manufacturers' need to increase productivity is the major factor driving the adoption of industrial robots into their business process to manage logistics on the work floor, which is expected to positively impact the segment in focus during the same period.

Out-of-Scope:

Automotive



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Logistics Market in Thailand includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and Function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and Function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration) Key Companies- CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others

CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others Driver- Growing e-commerce to drive the market.

Growing e-commerce to drive the market. Challenge- Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The logistics market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

CMA CGM Group- The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling and storage.

The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling and storage. Deutsche Post AG- The company offers wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics and many more.

The company offers wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics and many more. Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services and logistics facilities.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Logistics Market in Thailand Driver:

Growing e-commerce:

As the incomes of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries continue to grow, there is a demand for evolving e-commerce ecosystems and consumer goods with increased spending by people in these countries. Furthermore, there are approximately 57 million internet users in the country who are familiar with the use of digital technology, mobile, and e-commerce, which has made Thailand an ideal growth environment for the e-commerce business. Thus, vendors such as Central Group, Aden, DHL Express Thailand, Kerry Express are introducing low-cost, high-quality logistics services domestically and have begun end-to-end domestic delivery. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this means more convenient and faster delivery to consumers at significantly lower costs. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Logistics Market in Thailand Challenge:

Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance:

More than half of the shipper companies surveyed in 2021 by Infosys Consulting saw at least one-fourth reduction in supply chain operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transport and logistics distribution networks are being disrupted due to the supply-demand imbalance, the lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortages. In addition, sometimes, lead time increases from the manufacturer's end due to raw material shortages, limited workforces, and lockdowns owing to the pandemic. Furthermore, the shift in consumers' preference toward online shopping has been higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, which is expected to put pressure on the global transport and logistics industry. Thus, supply chain disruptions and lead time increments are expected to be challenging for transport and logistics vendors in the logistics market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Logistics Market in Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis Thailand Performing market contribution Thailand at 100% Key consumer countries Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CMA CGM Group

Deutsche Post AG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

Schenker AG

Unithai Group

WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.

Yamato Unyu

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

