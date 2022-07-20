Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Market size in Thailand is expected to grow by USD 8.89 billion at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce propels the demand for logistics services is notably driving the Logistics Market growth in Thailand. The logistics market in Thailand report offers information on several market vendors, including CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. among others.
The Thailand logistics report has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
- End-user - Manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others
- Function - Transportation, inventory holding, and administration
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Logistics Market in Thailand Analysis Report by End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Market Landscape (transportation, inventory holding, and administration), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Download Sample Report.
Major Five Logistics Companies in Thailand:
- CMA CGM Group- The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling, and storage.
- Deutsche Post AG-The company offers a wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics, and many more.
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services and logistics facilities.
- MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.- The company offers logistics that is designed to support transportation, cargo storage and distribution activities.
- SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.- The company offers regional logistics services to facilitate the international logistics sector which continues to grow every year.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the logistics market in Thailand as a part of the global transportation market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global transportation market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report
Logistics Market in Thailand Segmentation
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Market Landscape
- Transportation
- Inventory Holding
- Administration
