Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Logistics Market in Thailand, operating under the industrials industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 8.89 bn, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance might hamper the market growth.

Thailand's manufacturing sector will significantly increase its market share in logistics. The main driver behind the integration of industrial robots into corporate processes is the expanding manufacturers' need to boost productivity. This demand is predicted to have a favorable impact on the segment under consideration throughout the same period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics market in Thailand report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the use of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the Logistics Market in Thailand's growth during the next few years.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Logistics Market Scope in Thailand Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

