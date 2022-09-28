Logistics market in Thailand, Growing E-commerce propels the demand for logistics services to boost market growth, Market segmentation by End-User and Function - Technavio

Sep 28, 2022, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Logistics Market in Thailand, operating under the industrials industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 8.89 bn, at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The growing e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance might hamper the market growth.
Thailand's manufacturing sector will significantly increase its market share in logistics. The main driver behind the integration of industrial robots into corporate processes is the expanding manufacturers' need to boost productivity. This demand is predicted to have a favorable impact on the segment under consideration throughout the same period.
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Market Landscape
- Transportation
- Inventory Holding
- Administration
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics market in Thailand report covers the following areas:
- Logistics Market in Thailand Size
- Logistics Market in Thailand Trends
- Logistics Market in Thailand Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the logistics market in Thailand's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the logistics market in Thailand size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the logistics market in Thailand
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the logistics market in Thailand
|
Logistics Market Scope in Thailand
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$8.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.90
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Function
- Market segments
- Comparison by Function
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CMA CGM Group
- Deutsche Post AG
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.
- SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.
- Schenker AG
- Unithai Group
- WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.
- Yamato Unyu
- YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
