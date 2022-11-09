Logistics Market in Thailand to grow by USD 8.89 Bn; CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market in Thailand is expected to grow by USD 8.89 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The logistics market in Thailand is in its growth stage and is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The market has established vendors such as CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Schenker AG, and they are trying to gain market share by expanding their business to new regions and launching products. This tends to increase competition among vendors. However, the cost of switching products and product differentiation is low, which tends to reduce the competition among vendors. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Full Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in Thailand

Logistics Market in Thailand 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our logistics market in Thailand report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market in Thailand 2022-2026: Segmentation

The logistics market in Thailand is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing



Automotive



Retail



Healthcare



Others

The manufacturing segment will witness significant growth in the market. The growing manufacturers' need to increase productivity is the major factor driving the adoption of industrial robots into their business process to manage logistics on the work floor. Combining AI with robotics is helping manufacturers leverage benefits such as increased uptime, higher productivity through predictive maintenance, and reduced programming time.

Function

Transportation



Inventory Holding



Administration

Logistics Market in Thailand 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the logistics market in Thailand. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the logistics market in Thailand is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities, increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Logistics Market in Thailand 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth in Thailand during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the logistics market size in Thailand and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics market in Thailand

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors in Thailand

Logistics Market In Thailand Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CMA CGM Group

Deutsche Post AG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

Schenker AG

Unithai Group

WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.

Yamato Unyu

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

