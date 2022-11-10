Logistics Market In UAE to grow By USD 11.87 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP and CEVA Logistics AG as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the logistics market in UAE, operating under the industrial market. The report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 11.87 billion, at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, Modern Freight Company LLC are among some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in UAE
Logistics Market in UAE 2026: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP: The company is involved in offering oil & gas logistics services across the region for various industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and chemical which carry around 400-500 transport vehicles handling all containerized, non-containerized, heavy, and oversized cargoes
  • CEVA Logistics AG: The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as road freight, and rail freight among others which monitor the shipments throughout the road journey and ensure goods are always traveling on the most efficient route with greater flexibility and good service.
  • Deutsche Post AG: The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as air freight, and ocean freight among others which provide a range of highly flexible products to deliver at the choice of speed to best suit the requirements of consumers.
  • DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING: The company is involved in offering third-party logistics services that enable various enterprises to outsource or make use of third-party businesses to carry out tasks to execute the supply chain.
  • Emirates Logistics LLC: The company is involved in offering various kinds of supply chain services such as 3rd party services, fourth party services among others is being responsible for all of the supply chain management, for assessing, designing, building, running, and measuring solutions for the client to get the product delivery.

Logistics Market in UAE 2026: Segmentation
  • End-user 
    • Manufacturing 
      • The logistics market share growth in UAE by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The UAE's end-user market has helped the nation's economy flourish and has given it a significant amount of money to invest in other industries like manufacturing. For US companies and investors, the UAE's growing manufacturing industry offers a wide range of prospects. US-based businesses may choose to establish production facilities in the UAE and turn the country into a hub for manufactured goods and exports in the region.
    • Automotive
    • Retail
    • Healthcare
    • Others
Logistics Market in UAE 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The logistics market in UAE report covers the following areas:

Logistics Market in UAE 2026: Key Highlights
  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the logistics market in UAE growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the logistics market in UAE size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the logistics market in the UAE
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the logistics market in UAE, vendors

Logistics Market In UAE Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

$11.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

UAE

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                        

              1.1    Market Overview           

                             Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                             Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                             Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                             Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape            

  2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             2.1.1 Parent Market

                             Exhibit 06  Parent market

                             Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

              2.2 Value Chain Analysis         

                             Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics

                             2.2.1   Shippers

                             2.2.2   Freight forwarder

                             2.2.3   Airfreight carrier

                             2.2.4   Handling agents

                             2.2.5   Consignee

                             2.2.6   Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 10:  Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2021 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                             3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                             3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                             Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026($ billion)

                             Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End user            

  5.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 20:  End user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

              5.2 Comparison by End user  

                             Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End user

              5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 22:  Manufacturing- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 23:  Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                             Exhibit 24:  Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 25:  Automotive- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                             Exhibit 26:  Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 27:  Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                            Exhibit 28:  Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 29:  Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                             Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.8 Market opportunity by End user  

                             Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Function             

  6.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 33:  Function- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

              6.2 Comparison by Function  

                             Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Function

              6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 35:  Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 36:  Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.4 Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                             Exhibit 37:  Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 38:  Inventory holding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.5 Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                             Exhibit 39: Administrations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                             Exhibit 40:  Administrations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

              6.6 Market opportunity by Function  

                             Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by Function

7. Customer landscape                       

                             Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

              7.1 Overview

                             Exhibit 42:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market drivers     

                             8.1.1   Growing e-commerce industry

                             8.1.2   Increasing use of multimodal transport

                             8.1.3   Increased outsourcing of logistics services

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1   Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance

                             8.2.2   High operational costs

                             8.2.3   Growing number of cargo thefts

                             Exhibit 43:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1   Use of blockchain with logistics

                             8.3.2   Digital transformation in logistics

                             8.3.3   Growing demand for green logistics

9. Vendor Landscape                          

              9.1 Overview

                             Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

              9.2 Landscape disruption       

                             Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

              9.3 Competitive Landscape    

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors covered             

                             Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

              10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP           

                             Exhibit 49:  Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview

                             Exhibit 50:  Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments

                             Exhibit 51:  Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news

                             Exhibit 52:  Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 53:  Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus

              10.4 CEVA Logistics AG           

                             Exhibit 54:  CEVA Logistics AG - Overview

                             Exhibit 55:  CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments

                             Exhibit 56:  CEVA Logistics AG - Key news

                             Exhibit 57:  CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 58:  CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

              10.5 Deutsche Post AG           

                             Exhibit 59:  Deutsche Post AG - Overview

                             Exhibit 60:  Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

                             Exhibit 61:  Deutsche Post AG - Key news

                             Exhibit 62:  Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

                             sche Post AG - Segment focus

              10.6  DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING         

                             Exhibit 64:  DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Overview

                             Exhibit 65:  DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Product and service

                             Exhibit 66:  DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Key offerings

              10.7  Emirates Logistics LLC   

                             Exhibit 67:  Emirates Logistics LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 68:  Emirates Logistics LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 69:  Emirates Logistics LLC - Key offerings

              10.8  Global Shipping and Logistics LLC            

                             Exhibit 70:  Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 71:  Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 72:  Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Key offerings

              10.9  Jenae Logistics LLC         

                             Exhibit 73:  Jenae Logistics LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 74:  Jenae Logistics LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 75:  Jenae Logistics LLC - Key offerings

              10.10  Mac World Logistic LLC             

                             Exhibit 76:  Mac World Logistic LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 77:  Mac World Logistic LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 78:  Mac World Logistic LLC - Key offerings

              10.11  Masstrans Freight LLC 

                             Exhibit 79:  Masstrans Freight LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 80:  Masstrans Freight LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 81:  Masstrans Freight LLC - Key offerings

              10.12  Modern Freight Company LLC 

                             Exhibit 82:  Modern Freight Company LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 83:  Modern Freight Company LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 84:  Modern Freight Company LLC - Key news

                             Exhibit 85:  Modern Freight Company LLC - Key offerings

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objectives

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 89: Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

