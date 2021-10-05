Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide|Set to grow by $ 77.28 bn |17000 + Technavio Reports

The logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry & increasing cross-border trade is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the logistics market during the forecast period. However, the impact due to trade war may hamper the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The logistics market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 77.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

