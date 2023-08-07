Logistics market size in Thailand to grow by USD 8.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growing e-commerce drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market size in Thailand is expected to increase by USD 8.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Air Freight & Logistics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The logistics market in Thailand covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in Thailand

Company Landscape

While the disruption threats are strategic in nature, the operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and their probability of occurrence. The logistics market in Thailand is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

CMA CGM Group: The company offers a one-stop logistical shop that includes transportation, customs clearance, onsite handling, and storage.

Deutsche Post AG: The company offers a wide range of logistic solutions such as green logistics, integrated logistics, and many more.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.: The company offers integrated logistics such as warehousing and distribution, value-added services, and logistics facilities.

Key Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others) and function (transportation, inventory holding, and administration).

The manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The driving adoption of industrial robots into their business process to manage logistics on the work floor due to the growing manufacturers' need to increase productivity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the manufacturing segment of the logistics market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

CMA CGM Group

Deutsche Post AG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd.

SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd.

Schenker AG

Unithai Group

WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd.

Yamato Unyu

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing e-commerce drives the growth of the logistics market in Thailand. Since the incomes of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries continue to grow, e-commerce ecosystems and consumer goods increase. There are approximately 57 million internet users in the country who are familiar with the use of digital technology, mobile, and e-commerce.

This makes Thailand an ideal growth environment for the e-commerce business. This results in vendors such as Central Group, Aden, DHL Express Thailand, and Kerry Express introducing low-cost, high-quality logistics services domestically and have begun end-to-end domestic delivery. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the logistics market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance challenge the growth of the logistics market in Thailand. Owing to the supply-demand imbalance, the lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortages, the transport and logistics distribution networks are disrupted.

Furthermore, due to the pandemic, sometimes, lead time increases from the manufacturer's end due to raw material shortages, limited workforces, and lockdowns. Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the logistics market in Thailand during the forecast period.

Logistics Market Scope In Thailand Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.90 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Post AG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., MON Logistics Group Co. Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Schenker AG, Unithai Group, WICE Logistics Public Company Ltd., Yamato Unyu, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

