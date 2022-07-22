Logistics Market Size in UAE to Grow by USD 11.87 billion, CEVA Logistics AG and Deutsche Post AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Logistics Market in UAE Analysis by End-user and Function. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. View our Report Snapshot

Major Logistics in UAE Companies and Key Offerings

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - The company is involved in offering oil & gas logistics services across the region for various industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and chemical, which carry around 400-500 transport vehicles handling all containerized, non containerized, heavy, and oversized cargoes.

- The company is involved in offering oil & gas logistics services across the region for various industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and chemical, which carry around 400-500 transport vehicles handling all containerized, non containerized, heavy, and oversized cargoes. CEVA Logistics AG - The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as road freight and rail freight, among others, which monitor the shipments throughout the road journey and ensure goods are always traveling on the most efficient route with greater flexibility and good service.

- The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as road freight and rail freight, among others, which monitor the shipments throughout the road journey and ensure goods are always traveling on the most efficient route with greater flexibility and good service. Deutsche Post AG - The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as air freight and ocean freight, among others, which provide a range of highly flexible products.

- The company is involved in offering a wide range of logistics services such as air freight and ocean freight, among others, which provide a range of highly flexible products. DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - The company is involved in offering third-party logistics services that enable various enterprises to outsource or make use of third-party businesses to carry out tasks to execute the supply chain.

- The company is involved in offering third-party logistics services that enable various enterprises to outsource or make use of third-party businesses to carry out tasks to execute the supply chain. Emirates Logistics LLC - The company is involved in offering various kinds of supply chain services such as third-party services and fourth-party services, among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Market Driver and Challenge

The growing e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the market. The increase in Internet penetration in the UAE and the rising access to smartphones are leading to the growth of the e-commerce industry. Many consumers prefer to shop online instead of physical stores. The movement of goods is highly dependent on the transportation and distribution network. Hence, vendors are offering logistics services to e-commerce enterprises.

The increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance will challenge the logistics market in UAE during the forecast period. Supply chain operations in the UAE have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transport and logistics distribution networks are affected due to the supply-demand imbalance, lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortage. Changing norms in different states and countries have resulted in a delayed lead time. Thus, supply chain disruptions and lead time increments are expected to challenge transport and logistics vendors in the logistics market in UAE.

Logistics Market In UAE End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Logistics Market In UAE Function Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Inventory holding - size and forecast 2021-2026

Administration - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Logistics Market Scope in UAE Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING, Emirates Logistics LLC, Global Shipping and Logistics LLC, Jenae Logistics LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, Masstrans Freight LLC, and Modern Freight Company LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Freight forwarder

2.2.3 Airfreight carrier

2.2.4 Handling agents

2.2.5 Consignee

2.2.6 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End user

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Manufacturing- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Automotive- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End user

6 Market Segmentation by Function

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Function- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Function

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Function

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Inventory holding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Inventory holding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Administration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Administrations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Administrations - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Function

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Function

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing e-commerce industry

8.1.2 Increasing use of multimodal transport

8.1.3 Increased outsourcing of logistics services

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increased lead time and supply-demand imbalance

8.2.2 High operational costs

8.2.3 Growing number of cargo thefts

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Use of blockchain with logistics

8.3.2 Digital transformation in logistics

8.3.3 Growing demand for green logistics

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Exhibit 49: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview

Exhibit 50: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news

Exhibit 52: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus

10.4 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 54: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview

Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments

Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news

Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 59: Deutsche Post AG - Overview

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post AG - Key news

Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

sche Post AG - Segment focus

10.6 DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING

Exhibit 64: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Overview

Exhibit 65: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Product and service

Exhibit 66: DGL CLEARING AND FORWARDING - Key offerings

10.7 Emirates Logistics LLC

Exhibit 67: Emirates Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 68: Emirates Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Emirates Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Global Shipping and Logistics LLC

Exhibit 70: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 71: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Global Shipping and Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Jenae Logistics LLC

Exhibit 73: Jenae Logistics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: Jenae Logistics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Jenae Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Mac World Logistic LLC

Exhibit 76: Mac World Logistic LLC - Overview

Exhibit 77: Mac World Logistic LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Mac World Logistic LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Masstrans Freight LLC

Exhibit 79: Masstrans Freight LLC - Overview

Exhibit 80: Masstrans Freight LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Masstrans Freight LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Modern Freight Company LLC

Exhibit 82: Modern Freight Company LLC - Overview

Exhibit 83: Modern Freight Company LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key news

Exhibit 85: Modern Freight Company LLC - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio