Logistics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% from 2022 to 2027; Use of blockchain in logistics expected to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market is estimated to grow by USD 125.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and manufacturing and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market growth by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumer goods are products, which are intended for everyday use. They are further divided into slow-moving consumer goods (SMCG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). FMCG generally has a shelf life of less than one year. It includes household and cleaning products, personal care products, tobacco, clothing and footwear, pet food/care products, etc. The increasing cross-border trade is one of the major drivers supporting the logistics market growth. Cross-border trade is a process that involves the sales and purchase of goods and services across international land borders. It allows enterprises to expand their business in terms of geography and demographics, which leads to an increase in the number of trade corridors. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Market 2023-2027

Logistics Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, FedEx Corp., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Inc., and Nippon Express Holdings Inc., among others

Segments: End-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Manufacturing and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Logistics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, FedEx Corp., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Inc., and Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Logistics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The use of blockchain in logistics is one of the major logistics market trends that fuel market growth.

Blockchain technology is a digital ledger connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network.

Blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and offers the ability to track products effectively across the logistics process, in the logistics industry.

Hence, such developments will drive the growth of the global logistics market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

High concern regarding the hacking of drones is one of the major factors that may hinder the logistics market growth.

Drones can be wirelessly hijacked, stolen, or manipulated by hackers to gain unauthorized access.

This is done in order to gain access to highly sensitive data or information carried by the drone.

For instance, communication or GPS signals that guide or control delivery drones can be jammed by a denial-of-service attack from hackers in order to alter the right navigation route.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the global logistics market during the forecast period.

The logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Logistics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the logistics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, FedEx Corp., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Inc., and Nippon Express Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Mode of Transportation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of Transportation Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Manufacturing and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Manufacturing and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Manufacturing and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Manufacturing and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manufacturing and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

7.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Roadways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Roadways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Waterways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Waterways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Railways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Railways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Airways - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Airways - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 131: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 132: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 133: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key news



Exhibit 134: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

12.4 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 136: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 141: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 144: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

12.6 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 146: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key news



Exhibit 149: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 151: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 152: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 154: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.8 DSV AS

Exhibit 156: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 157: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 158: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.9 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 160: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 164: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Kenco Group Inc.

Exhibit 168: Kenco Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Kenco Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Kenco Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 171: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.13 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 175: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 176: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.14 NFI Industries Inc.

Exhibit 178: NFI Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: NFI Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: NFI Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 181: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 185: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Inc.

Exhibit 189: XPO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 190: XPO Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: XPO Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: XPO Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

