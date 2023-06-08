Logistics market size to grow by USD 12.09 billion from 2023 to 2030; Increase in e-commerce activities globally will boost the market growth - Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global logistics market size was nearly $4.09 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to about $12.09 billion by 2030 along with securing the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Logistics Market: Overview

Logistics is referred to as a strong network of roads, airways, railways, and seaways. Moreover, it is involved in the storage, management, transportation, and delivery of goods from the place of production to the destination. In addition to this, the use of RFID sensors, Bluetooth, and GPS trackers in cargo monitoring systems has prompted the demand for logistics in recent years. Breakthroughs in computing technologies including machine learning, IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence are projected to spearhead the demand for logistics in the coming years. For the record, logistics comprises services such as inbound logistics, third-party logistics, reverse logistics, fourth-party logistics, green logistics, digital logistics, military logistics, and other kinds of logistics services.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Logistics market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 17.1% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global Logistics market size was evaluated at nearly $4.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.09 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global logistics market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the acceptance of new technologies based on data analytics.

Based on the model, the 4PL segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of transportation, the air segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare segment is set to register the fastest CAGR over the period from 2023 to 2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific logistics market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, and 4PL), By Transportation (Road, Sea, Rail, and Air), By End-User (Automotive, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Healthcare, FMCG, and Energy & Utilities), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Logistics Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in e-commerce activities globally to boost the demand for logistics across the globe.

The thriving e-commerce sector and increase in reverse logistics operations have propelled the growth of the global logistics market. Apart from this, an increase in trade agreements and a surge in tech-driven logistics solutions will embellish the business space.

Furthermore, the growing IoT trend and its use in various industries have enhanced the popularity as well as the use of logistics in a slew of industries. Integration of logistics management for improving operational efficiency will steer the global logistics market trends.

Furthermore, the acceptance of new technologies based on data analytics will boost the expansion of the logistics market across the globe. In addition to this, data analytics enables cloud-calling intending to confirm the order, real-time tracking of the good, and choosing the most cost-efficient carrier partner depending on various kinds of key metrics. Such initiatives will steer the growth of the market globally.

Global Logistics Market: Restraints

Changing government laws to impede the expansion of the logistics industry globally.

The lack of uniform governance laws witnessed in the fragmented logistics industry can impede the growth of the logistics industry globally. Furthermore, less control of manufacturing units on logistics services, lack of infrastructure facilities, and huge logistics costs can put further brakes on the global industry surge.

Logistics Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for automation in logistics activities to open new vistas of expansion for the global market.

The evolution of logistic automation techniques along with just-in-time deliveries will open new growth opportunities for the global logistics market. Furthermore, the use of multi-modal systems for lead-time reduction has assisted the global market in exploring new facades of expansion in the near future.

Logistics Market: Challenges

Digitization of logistics operations to be a challenging task in the global industry growth.

High upfront costs of implementation of new logistics technologies have posed a huge challenge to the global logistics industry surge. Apart from this, the digitization of logistics functions needs massive capital funding, thereby posing a big challenge to the growth of the global industry.

Global Logistics Market: Segmentation

The global logistics market is sectored into the model, transportation, end-user, and region.

In terms of model, the global logistics market is sectored into 1PL, 2PL, 3PL, and 4PL. Furthermore, the 4PL segment, which accounted for more than 62% of the global market share in 2022, is set to hold its segmental dominance in the forecasting timespan.

The segmental growth in the ensuing eight years can be a result of the beneficial features of the 4PL model. Moreover, 4PL logistics service providers help in reducing overhead as well as labor costs, minimize inventory costs, eliminate wasteful procedures, and enhance purchase leverage through an extended supplier base. Apart from this the 4PL service provider helps in reducing supply chain complexity, improves operational efficiencies, and enables cost-savings.

Based on transportation, the logistics industry across the globe is divided into rail, road, sea, and air segments. Moreover, the air segment, which garnered nearly 45% of the global industry share in 2022, is slated to dominate the global industry expansion even in the forecasting years. The growth of the segment in the coming years can be due to the ability of air transportation to rapidly manage processes & documenting them in a structured manner.

Apart from this, air cargo requires less handling and there is no necessity for heavy packaging. Moreover, a firm can easily ship goods & cargo to many countries in lesser time in comparison to other modes of logistics transportation without causing damage to cargo.

Based on end-user, the global logistics market is divided into automotive, industrial machinery & equipment, healthcare, FMCG, and energy & utilities segments. Moreover, the healthcare segment, which accounted for a major share of the global market in 2022, is predicted to register the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years. The segmental expansion over the forecast timespan can be subject to an increase in the significance of fast-track guidance in the healthcare sector.

List of Key Players in Logistics Market:

FedEx Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Americold Logistics LLC

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Kenco Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Ceva Holdings LLC

DSV Air & Sea Inc.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Logistics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Logistics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Logistics Market Industry?

What segments does the Logistics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Logistics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 4.09 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 12.09 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 17.1% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Model, Transportation, End-User, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Americold Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kenco Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Ceva Holdings LLC, DSV Air & Sea Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/logistics-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific logistics market to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for more than 75% of the global logistics market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to the swift expansion of trade routes and the rise in industrial production in Asia.

Furthermore, the North American logistics industry is set to witness a noteworthy surge in the forecasting timeframe. The factors that are likely to determine the growth of the regional market include the presence of giant players in the countries such as the U.S. along with massive demand for 4PL logistics in the region.

Global Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

Logistics Market: By Model Outlook (2023-2030)

1PL

2PL

3PL

4PL

Logistics Market: By Transportation Outlook (2023-2030)

Road

Sea

Rail

Air

Logistics Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Automotive

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Healthcare

FMCG

Energy & Utilities

Logistics Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

