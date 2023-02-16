Logistics market size to grow by USD 71.96 billion from 2021 to 2026: Use of blockchain with logistics to be a leading trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.39% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Market 2022-2026

Global logistics market - Five forces

The global logistics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global logistics market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global logistics market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and others).

The consumer goods segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment is dominated by household appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners, followed by washing machines and other appliances. Consumer are classified into slow-moving consumer goods (SMCGs) and slow-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Companies use logistics services to deliver products to retail stores and other customers. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global logistics market.

APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key contributors to the logistics market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and healthcare product suppliers will drive the logistics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global logistics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing cross-border trade is driving the logistics market growth.

Cross-border trade includes the sales and purchase of goods and services across international land borders.

The increasing cross-border trade is leading to a rise in the number of trade corridors.

Logistics services are used to transport products such as fruits, vegetables, and others of desired quality.

Thus, with the rise in cross-border trade, the demand for logistics will increase, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the logistics market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of blockchain with logistics is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Blockchain increases the visibility of operations and helps track products effectively.

It also improves security, as each transaction is recorded and validated by an independent third party.

Therefore, vendors are partnering with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that will further increase security and transparency in the logistics industry.

Such developments will support the growth of the global logistics market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Concerns regarding hacking of drones are hindering the logistics market growth.

Drones can be wirelessly hijacked, stolen, or manipulated to gain unauthorized access to highly sensitive data or information.

Communication or GPS signals that guide or control delivery drones can be jammed by a denial-of-service attack to alter the right navigation route.

They can also be intercepted before reaching the destination point.

Thus, concerns regarding delivery drones are affecting the demand for drone delivery, which poses a significant challenge to vendors.

What are the key data covered in this logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the logistics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Logistics Market vendors

Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 0.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Ingram Micro Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Ryder System Inc., syncreon Global Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 105: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 110: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

10.5 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 114: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.6 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 122: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Kenco Group Inc.

Exhibit 126: Kenco Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kenco Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kenco Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Kenco Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 136: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 140: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

