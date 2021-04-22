Logistics Market to Grow by USD 77.28 Billion and Record a CAGR of Almost 2% During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 22, 2021, 18:33 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market is set to grow by USD 77.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing cross-border trade will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The logistics market is segmented as below:
- End-user
o Consumer Goods
o Automotive
o Food And Beverage
o Healthcare
o Others
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the logistics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Logistics Market size
- Logistics Market trends
- Logistics Market industry analysis
The increasing cross-border trade is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the impact due to the trade war may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics market growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- The growth of the logistics market.
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Recovery phase
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kenco
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
