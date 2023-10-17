Logistics Market to increase by USD 125.65 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth of e-commerce industry to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 125.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Manufacturing others), mode of transportation (roadways, waterways, railways, and airways) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Market 2023-2027

The growth of the e-commerce industry is one of the key drivers supporting the logistics market share. The significant surge in online sales worldwide, coupled with the increasing adoption of e-commerce, has emerged as a key driver within the global logistics sector. To enhance the overall customer experience, logistics operations have embraced technology, including warehouse automation, route optimization, and real-time shipment tracking. In response to the expanding e-commerce market, logistics companies are broadening their services to meet the evolving demands of customers.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the logistics market: AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Emirates Logistics LLC, FedEx Corp., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Jenae Logistics LLC, Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mac World Logistic LLC, NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider and Cie. AG, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Inc., and Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Logistics Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 1.1% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics: Trends & Challenges

Sustainability and green logistics are the key logistics market trends fueling market growth. Sustainability is gaining increasing significance in the logistics sector, with a strong emphasis on reducing the carbon footprint and endorsing eco-friendly practices. In this context, sustainability refers to our capacity to fulfill current requirements without jeopardizing the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Increasing competition in the logistics market is one of the factors hindering the logistics market growth. To maintain their competitiveness, logistics firms must make substantial investments in technology and innovation, enhance the efficiency of their supply chains, and offer value-added services to their clientele. The process of globalization has ushered in a multitude of new entrants into the market, intensifying the competitive environment to unprecedented levels.

Keg Segments:

The consumer goods segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Consumer goods encompass products designed for everyday use, with a distinction between slow-moving consumer goods (SMCG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). FMCG items generally have a shelf life of less than a year and encompass household and cleaning products, personal care items, tobacco, clothing, footwear, and pet care products, among others. These products are frequently purchased on a recurring basis.



