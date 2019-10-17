Logistics Plus Named a Best Medium-Sized Workplace by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

To determine the 2019 Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. Logistics Plus, the only transportation company recognized, took the number 54 spot on the top 100 list for medium-sized workplaces.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best medium-sized workplace," said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "We're grown a lot, and we've hired a lot of new people the past couple years. I am so proud of how our employees have embraced our fun, yet challenging, work culture as shown by the Great Place to Work survey results. Our folks work hard, work late when needed, they're learning new things, and taking on new responsibilities. I've been more than pleased with the workforce we've attracted here in Erie, Pennsylvania and at our other offices around the world."

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 22 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

