Logistics Plus Proclaims June 28th as National Logistics Day

Almost 750 years ago, on June 28th* of 1271 (*quite possibly, but maybe not) the logistics industry first started to take shape when Marco Polo journeyed to China on the "Silk Road" and kept a detailed written record, paving the way for future traders and merchants traveling between Europe and China. In 1896, the first "horseless carriage" semi-truck was invented, improving how goods moved across our country. The first air cargo flight took place in 1910 between Dayton and Columbus, increasing the speed with which goods could be delivered in the U.S. In 1956, the first container ship sailed from the port of New Jersey to Texas, forever changing how goods would move around the world. Logistics connects the world and always will.

Today, logistics accounts for nearly 8% of everything we make and sell in the United States. That includes packaging, warehousing, shipping, and more. The third-party logistics (3PL) industry – those that help businesses efficiently manage logistics across their supply chains (from 3PLs to truckers to warehouse managers) – represents an $800 billion industry on its own.

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY

Visit NationalLogisticsDay.com to read interesting facts about the logistics industry; grab a copy of the official holiday logo; or download a complimentary copy of the new Logistics Careers Plus More For Dummies® eBook written by Daniel Stanton, aka Mr. Supply Chain, and presented by Logistics Plus. You can also use the #NationalLogisticsDay hashtag to give social media shout-outs to friends, family or colleagues that work in the logistics and supply chain fields.

NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY EVENT IN ERIE, PA

On Friday, June 28, 2019, Logistics Plus will be hosting a special event at its global headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania to celebrate National Logistics Day. Local and national customers, partners, politicians and media are invited to attend. Please visit logisticsplus.net/NLDevent to view event details and to RSVP. Since 1996, Logistics Plus has been doing its part to help support the logistics industry by creating new, rewarding logistics careers, and by providing award-winning solutions to businesses across the U.S. and around the world – all with a Passion For Excellence™. The company's global headquarters is located in the historic Erie train station. With nearly 50 country flags flying on top of the building – each one representing the nationality of one its employees or customers – it is an iconic "hub" for transportation and logistics services, and the perfect venue to launch a new National Logistics Day celebration.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly-regarded fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 22 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

Scott Frederick

814-240-6881

scott.frederick@logisticsplus.net

SOURCE Logistics Plus Inc.

Related Links

http://www.logisticsplus.net

