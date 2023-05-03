Logistics Plus is also named a Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firm and a Top Freight Brokerage Firm.

ERIE, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to the annual Transport Topics Top 100 list of North America's largest logistics companies based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. With domestic sales approaching a half billion dollars, Logistics Plus made the final 100th spot among all third-party logistics providers competing in North America. Logistics Plus also ranked as the 44th largest dry storage warehousing firm and the 61st largest freight brokerage firm.

Logistics Plus Ranks Among Transport Topics 2023 Top 100 Logistics Companies

"With the historic supply chain disruptions of the last few years receding into the past, third-party logistics providers have been adjusting to normalizing freight market conditions while working to build more efficient and resilient supply chains for the future," said Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics' managing editor of features. "The Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list offers an updated look at how the industry's largest 3PLs are adapting to this shifting business landscape."

"I always say we punch above our weight class," said Jim Berlin, Founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. "Even though we have the global resources to be recognized among the largest 3PLs, we maintain a flat structure with lean operations that are responsive to our customers' needs. No customer is too large or small for us. They are all equally important."

To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/articles/2023-top-logistics-highlights-growth.

Last month, Logistics Plus was named a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2023 by Inbound Logistics magazine.

