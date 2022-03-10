Logistics Plus Receives RIO Plastic Neutrality Certification for a Second Straight Year

ERIE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has received the official Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) Plastic Neutrality Certification for 2021 – a second straight year. In 2020, Logistics Plus reduced its plastics footprint by supporting RIO's collection of 19 tons of marine plastic and waste. Last year, it supported the collection of another 20 tons of plastic waste.

The RIO Plastic Neutral Program allows companies the opportunity to establish their plastic footprint and reduce it by joining RIO to collect marine plastic and waste. Logistics Plus formally partnered with RIO in February 2020 to support its ongoing ocean cleanup initiatives, including the purchase of 1,200 recycled pallets from RIO made from 13,200 pounds of plastic waste in March 2021.

"Through our partnership with RIO, Logistics Plus continues to lead by example by maintaining its plastic neutrality certification," said Yuriy Ostapyak , COO for Logistics Plus. "Logistics Plus has had operations in Indonesia for over 20 years, so knowing that the plastic waste collected on our behalf is going to build new homes in that region is extremely gratifying."

About Restoring Integrity To The Oceans, Inc.

Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) primary objective is to mitigate the amount of plastic going into the World's oceans and significantly reduce and remove the plastic waste in the significant waste collection areas in the World's oceans. RIO's primary effort is to prevent the introduction of and reclaim plastic materials from the sea accomplished through innovative techniques that vary based on the size and concentration of the plastic waste material encountered. Furthermore, RIO has long-term plans to develop products directly to help recycle plastic waste material and promote recognition and education for reducing plastic waste in the oceans. Learn more about RIO online at oceansintegrity.com .

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

